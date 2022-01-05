Nonprofit groups in Kodiak are receiving more than $200,000 to improve local health.
Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center’s Community Advisory Board and Providence Alaska’s Executive Leadership Team announced the Community Partnership Grant in a Dec. 27 news release.
Brother Francis Shelter, Kodiak Women’s Resource and Crisis Center, Hospice and Palliative Care of Kodiak, Senior Citizens of Kodiak, Kodiak Island Health Care Foundation and Kodiak Infant Nutrition and Development Project, also known as Kodiak KINDNESS, will each receive between $17,500 and $52,500 to support their missions, the release stated.
“These organizations share our commitment to the health and wellness of Kodiak Island,” Karl Hertz, the chief executive officer at Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center, said in the release. “We value these partnerships and are grateful we can provide grants that can make a difference in the lives of the people in our community.”
Part of the money will buy meals for senior citizens, according to Senior Citizens of Kodiak CEO Pat Branson. The Kodiak Senior Center delivers 50 to 60 free meals per day — around 22,000 annually — for senior citizens, according to Branson. During the pandemic, the number of people requesting increased so much that the center had to add another delivery route, she said.
The senior center cannot charge senior citizens for these meals, as per a stipulation in money they receive through the federal government, so instead, it recommends that people donate $7 per meal. Not everyone can donate to the center and even if every recipient did put in money, it still would not cover the cost of meals, which cost anywhere between $17 and $26, Branson said. The grant money will cover the cost of about 1,000 meals, according to Branson. This is something that the Senior Citizens of Kodiak is very grateful for, she said. according to Branson.
This money will help feed infants as well as senior citizens. Kodiak KINDNESS is a program which helps 90% of the families on Kodiak with newborn children provide their kids proper nutrition, according to the organization’s Executive Director Heather Preece. KINDNESS guides parents and provides them with helpful tools, such as scales, for free. and helping them feed their infants for the first year after they are born. KINDNESS received $43,400 from the Community Partnership Grant, which will cover half of its operating budget for the year, according to Preece.
“Providence has always been a 110% supporter of the KINDNESS project,” Preece said.
KINDNESS, which was founded in 2006, had been a program that was a part of Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center until March, 2021, Preece said. KINDNESS separated so that it could establish new branches in rural communities in the state where there are no Providence hospitals.
