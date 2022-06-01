Alaska gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce spent five days shaking hands with and listening to those attending the recent Kodiak Crab Festival, where he had a booth. Pierce, who has an endorsement from the Alaskan Republican Party, has been traveling the state to meet with Alaska residents.
“I [want] an opportunity to sit down and talk about government and rights, wants, freedoms, liberty,” he said. “People want to know that the government in power is not going to make bad decisions.”
He decided to run for governor, he said, because of his frustration with what he describes as an ineffective government in the state. There is a lack of integrity in politics, uncertainty in industry, a general ineffectiveness in government and poor decision making, he said.
“Alaskans have been waiting a long time to see some results from the government,” he said. “We have been disappointed year after year.”
All of this is exacerbated by troubles at the national level, which are trickling down into the state, he said.
Go back two years and compare to where we are now, Pierce said. Some places in California are paying almost $7 for a gallon of gas and are hearing it may go as high as $10, he said. Alaska gas prices haven’t reached California highs, but they are among the highest in the nation.
“This cuts into the budget for basic needs,” Pierce said.
He does not want to see the state follow the same pattern of decline that he says the federal government is.
“We all have hearts and heads, so as a leader I would be a guy who is very compassionate and to make sure that our rights are safeguarded,” he said.
One of the most important rights that Pierce wants to safeguard is the Permanent Fund Dividend, by codifying it into law. Other issues of his are reducing trawler bycatch, creating a “friendly Business Climate,” and executive oversight of senior citizens, Military and Veterans affairs, according to his campaign.
Pierce’s running mate, Edie Grunwald, is a retired Air Force colonel.
Earlier in his campaign, Pierce voiced support for the Alaska Reads Act, the Peninsula Clarion reported. The Alaska Reads Act, which is a bill that, if passed, would create a “comprehensive” statewide reading program for kindergarten through third grade, according to the Office of Governor Mike Dunleavy. Among other things, this act provides support for low-performing schools in identifying struggling students and requires intervention.
Both the Alaska State Senate and House of Representatives approved the Alaska Reads Act during the most recent legislative session.
In addition to improving education, Pierce is campaigning on promises to increase efficiency in state government, restore election integrity, reduce crime, support Alaska business and support resource development.
“Regardless of the industry you are working in in Alaska, you want some certainty and you want a certain outcome,” he said.
Pierce moved to Alaska 47 years ago from Georgia, he said. He came here with his mother, who was transferred to the state for her work. After moving to the state, he got an associates degree at Anchorage Community College — at the time when he studied, there were no institutions in the state that offered four-year degrees — and worked in gas utility until 2016, he said. After retiring from gas utility work, Pierce became the Mayor of Kenai Peninsula Borough in 2017.
While Pierce was Mayor, the Kenai Peninsula Borough distributed $37.5 million in funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, implemented COVID mitigation efforts without imposing mandates and moved city employees to high deductible health care plans, according to the Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor’s Office. There have also been several high profile infrastructure projects which have started or have received funding, including the North Road Expansion Project which began in 2020, and acquiring $6 million to a Solid Waste Leachate Project and $4 million to replace the Homer High School Roof.
Pierce prides himself as someone who is ideologically consistent. Throughout his career, and even his life, he has held fast to his beliefs, he said. Even though he has strong beliefs, he makes a point to listen to other people and be respectful. He is confident that if people were to sit down and discuss their needs and views, they could come up with solutions together, regardless of where they fall on the political spectrum, he said.
He has taught these values to his five kids, who were all raised in Alaska, Pierce said.
Pierce is one of two candidates in Kodiak this weekend. Former Gov. Bill Walker, an independent, also came to Kodiak to campaign.
