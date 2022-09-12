Solving a recent flareup over road, beach and ocean access near the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak Island shouldn’t have to be rocket science, residents told the company’s CEO at a Kodiak Island Borough Assembly work session Thursday night.
But so far, solutions have been elusive, and residents have not hesitated to voice their concerns on local Facebook groups and, most recently, to members of the Borough Assembly.
The facility, which is owned and operated as a public corporation of the state of Alaska, has taken criticism recently over the way it informs the public about its “launch windows,” the periods of time when rocket testing or imminent launches require closure of popular recreation areas such as Fossil Beach and commercial fishing areas.
For example, Alaska Aerospace’s upcoming Sept. 19-26 launch window is in the middle of the month-long fall pollock opener. Trawler Patty O’Connell said Kodiak’s fleet will be working the so-called “exclusionary zone” around Narrow Cape with little information.
“There have been no notices to mariners, and I’m a little disgruntled that we didn’t get any information about this. There will be around 40 vessels in the exclusionary zone, and Alaska Aerospace has no authority to remove them,” O’Connell said.
Alaska Aerospace’s 10-year Pacific Spaceport Master Plan, adopted in 2020, calls for the company to post launch schedules on its website, and cites work with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the Kodiak Fisheries Work Group to keep the fleet abreast of launch schedules.
O’Connell, who represents the Alaska Whitefish Trawlers Association, said that hasn’t happened. “I’m all for launching rockets here in Kodiak, but you got to contact us if you’re going to launch. You’ve got to do a better job with communications.”
Alaska Aerospace President Milton Keeter said he understands the trawlers’ concerns, and said he’ll expand the company’s email list to include association members. “We don’t notify fishermen unless we are going to close the waterway.”
Recreational users of the beaches adjacent to the spaceport and spaceport neighbors also spoke out Thursday about the company’s scheduling, land use and communications.
Steven Jones, who lives in the area, said he objects to the company’s timber cutting on leased borough land and wants more timely road closure information. “I live there and I don’t know what’s going on in my neighborhood. I need to know when I can get to town.”
The company posts launch windows on its website, but not road closure information. That’s posted on large electronic signs placed on the side of the road at Bells Flats, Chiniak Highway and Pasagshak Road. But the road signs aren’t doing the job because of a message formatting error, Keeter said.
The large screens are confusing, because they don’t show all the information at one time that the company’s trying to convey. For example, a sign could read “Fossil Beach Road closed,” but not show dates and times of the proposed closure. By the time the screen scrolls, you’re already past the sign and think the road is closed.
“I know people have been turned away all summer by the sign notices,” Assembly Member James Turner said.
Keeter said he knows the signs have been an issue, and he told the Assembly the company would straighten it out. Keeter said the company offers updated information on a phone hotline: 833-772-2321, and that Alaska Aerospace will consider posting road closure information on Facebook.
Keeter said the Federal Aviation Administration has recently mandated a larger closure area, including Ugak Island, for launch safety.
He said Alaska Aerospace is trying to get the FAA to scale down the new requirement. “The FAA is requiring a larger public safety area. We can negotiate with them, but we have to implement their requirements. I know the value of Fossil Beach, and we’re trying to minimize the impact we have.”
He added that a new spaceport client has onsite testing requirements that may prompt Fossil Beach closures through Sept. 26.
“They’re running into a few more issues because it’s the first time they’ve tried it like this,” Keeter said. “It’s a good lesson for us because we want to be able to tell customers how ready they have to be to bring their project here.”
He said launch window planning is complicated. “Rockets are complicated. There are always delays, scrubs and problems. We had an anomaly during a test a few years ago and people who were on the beach were scared by it. We have to plan for a worst-case scenario, and we don’t want to be negligent if something lands on the road.”
Keeter said he’ll meet with former borough mayor Dan Rohrer to come up with a communication plan. “I want to figure out what we can do to minimize the impact we have and create a dialogue,” Keeter said.
Alaska Aerospace has a board of directors meeting scheduled for Sept. 15 in Kodiak.
