Before each local election, the Kodiak Daily Mirror sends questionnaires to incumbents who are running for re-election in contested races as well as to the challengers for those offices. Candidates who respond will have their answers to our questions published in print and online between now and Oct. 3. What follows are answers from Jacob Castonguay, who is running for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.
Q: The last two managers have been let go — the last one in less than a year’s time. What changes, if any, need to be made to the structure of the borough manager’s job and/or its relationship with the Assembly so that person can succeed?
A: The borough manager’s position can be overwhelming as it is, but I feel that the position should just be eliminated and fully utilize the role of the mayor and the Assembly members through proper delegation of duties and responsibilities in handling the different departments/committees. By establishing clear priorities from the Assembly for issues to review and expectations for every committee, the committee could adopt additional priorities as needed. Together, we can provide effective and efficient government services to improve the quality of life in our community.
Q: The Assembly has been talking about raising the wages of borough employees for much of the year. What is your position, and if you’re in favor of increased wages how should they be paid for?
A: The employees are considered one of the greatest assets in our community. Thus I am in favor of increasing wages for borough employees. We need to pay our employees a living wage above minimum to keep people in their positions, and this will prevent a high turnover rate. In addition, a cost-of-living allowance must be considered for our employees to keep them motivated.
Q: There has been much public discussion recently about the absence of affordable housing in Kodiak, and the effect it is having on our ability to attract and retain health care employees, public safety workers and school teachers, among others. What role, if any, should the Borough Assembly play in finding a solution to this problem?
A: The housing costs, the quality of housing stock and the availability of mid-range homes and rentals have long been issues of concern in Kodiak, therefore its important that the Borough Assembly focus on providing a reasonable cost of living for the people. The increasing property taxes must be seriously put into consideration.
Q: When you look at the impact of inflation, the status of COVID money and last year’s loss in principal for the Permanent Fund, what does this mean for Kodiak Island Borough funding next year?
A: Different things influence the price of oil. This has a direct impact on the cost of living for all households in Kodiak. With the increased costs of all goods, paychecks do not go as far as before. The government has put billions into infrastructure for rural and disadvantaged communities. The borough should actively seek grants to help with roads and maintenance of buildings. The adverse effect of inflation on homeowners and businesses will make a balanced budget more difficult to achieve.
Q: If the Kodiak Island Borough needs to reduce spending or increase taxes next year, where do you stand?
A: I am strongly not in favor of increasing the taxes for next year. Rather, it is best to find solutions on how to reduce spending on unnecessary projects and limit the expenses for rehabilitation of infrastructures. Moreover, we can explore ways to collaborate with local governments to capitalize on community partnerships through fostering positive relationships with cities, the school district, service areas, tribes and rural communities within the borough. We can also seek to work in partnership with state and federal agencies for funding support for specific projects.
Q: If cuts in the Kodiak Island Borough budget need to be made next year, what area(s) do you think could afford to be trimmed?
A: The school system.
Q: Kodiak Island Borough’s population had dropped by 12.6%, or 1,852 people, since its peak in 1994. How much, if any, does that concern you? And what, if anything, should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly do to try to stop the decline?
A: One of the many factors that affects the decline in population is the high cost of living here in Kodiak, wherein it may be partially attributable to a lack of availability and affordability of quality housing. I am a strong promoter of the need to cut down the property tax. The borough has taxed the people, especially the retirees, therefore making Kodiak a relatively expensive place to retire thus leaving them without a choice but to reconsider moving to another state that would allow people to enjoy their retirement. The Borough Assembly must seek out options to meet the local need for housing affordable for citizens with financial capacities.
Q: What should the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly be doing, if anything, to try to keep more young adults from leaving the island once they’ve finished their education?
A: The high school needs to trade courses like basic banking and how to function starting out in the workforce. The Borough Assembly must advocate for enhancement of local resources such as Kodiak-based seafood and marine science and education opportunities, tourism, agriculture, energy, [Pacific Spaceport Complex], mineral extraction — make the workforce more enticing for our youth to reconsider staying in Kodiak and give back to the community by making them a part of it.
Q: In what area(s) is the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly doing its best work in regard to how it serves Kodiak residents?
A: I have been a resident of Kodiak since the ’80s, and I must say that I have not seen an area wherein the previous Assembly has done a good job; high taxes, no maintenance on buildings/equipment, too much money focused on school system [are] just some of the many issues to mention. Thus, the reason I felt compelled to run for a position in the Borough Assembly is to make a change of the old system and be the voice for the people.
Q: What should be the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly’s top priority in the next five years?
A: Here [is] the list of what must be part of Borough Assembly’s priorities (in no particular order):
Pave roads in Bells Flats where people have been paying high taxes for the last 15 years with no work being done to improve the roads.
Pay off high school debt
Reduce property taxes
