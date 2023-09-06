John Whiddon, a founder of the Kodiak Economic Development Corp. and former president of the nonprofit’s board of directors, has been named to the newly created position of interim executive director.
KEDC has been advertising for a full-time executive director for several weeks.
In addition, the KEDC board has named Melissa Schoenwether as associate director, replacing Project Manager Mallory Arnold, who is no longer with KEDC.
The nonprofit organization was founded to distribute CARES Act funding during the COVID pandemic. But KEDC has transitioned to be a key leader in efforts ranging from the creation of affordable housing and workforce training to the expansion of the island’s mariculture industry, among other things.
The Kodiak City Council, where Whiddon sits as a member, authorized $150,000 in funding for the KEDC during its current fiscal year.
Schoenwether will take over much of KEDC’s operations, including program management and development, communications, marketing and investor relations.
In an interview, Schoenwether said she’s eager to get to work to build the organization from the ground up. “One of my skill sets is to build infrastructure, and my role is to establish KEDC, to get to the structure we can sustain. We want to make what we do lasting and accessible to the public and stakeholders.”
Schoenwether has an entrepreneurial and marketing background.
She and husband Dennis, a retired Coast Guard member, have three young adult children, two of whom want to stay in Kodiak. “As a parent, I have a strong incentive to make this the kind of town where young people can stay and make a livelihood and raise a family. I want to help find ways for young people to be able to stay here, and the way to do that is to expand opportunities and grow business,” she said.
KDEC project proposals are far-ranging, and if realized they will have a big impact on some of Kodiak’s most pressing economic issues, such as the creation of a quasi-public community land trust to address Kodiak’s lack of affordable housing.
A community land trust could enable less-expensive housing development, with public involvement in utility and infrastructure installation on land-trust owned or leased property.
“Kodiak works hard to attract education and health professionals, and we need to have the conditions that [allow these people to] own a house and make an investment here,” Schoenwether said.
Another KEDC initiative will explore funding opportunities and partnerships to develop Gibson Cove into a waterfront business zone.
The city of Kodiak wants to raze the old fish processing plant and generator shack there to make room for new business. In July, the City Council agreed to spend $172,535 to have divers and engineers assess the condition of the dock and pilings there.
KEDC also is collaborating with the Kodiak Island Borough School District, Kodiak College and local businesses to develop workforce training programs tailored to Kodiak. The nonprofit is also instrumental in helping develop a nascent kelp industry in island waters, and is considering organizing a Kodiak Economic Forum to coincide with the ComFish trade show in March.
Whiddon will work under a part-time contract for a nominal fee to help guide the organization’s initiatives.
“We are building a staff now, and we can start to do something,” Whiddon said. “But we need something more instead of me working 25 hours a week as a volunteer. This will give us an opportunity to get organized.”
Schoenwether said having Whiddon on board will be key to her early success. “I’m excited that John is here; he has a wealth of knowledge and every time we sit down I learn from him.”
