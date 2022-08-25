Every hiker is motivated differently. Consider the case of Kodiak school teacher Alex Otto.
She went from someone who rarely hiked to someone who is an avid Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge participant. And what motivated her to get started?
“I only signed up for the challenge because there were prizes, and I was hoping to win a water bottle,” Otto said in an email to the Kodiak Daily Mirror. “I had no idea what I was doing as a new hiker.”
Her persistence paid off. And now she is so in love with hiking that she even helps lead hikes. And her passion for the hobby has grown well beyond water bottles.
Kodiak is full of hikers of all skill levels and aspirations. In fact, at least one Kodiak resident climbed Mount Kilimanjaro this year — all 19,341 feet of it.
More than 1,300 people bought “passports” for the two Adjust Your Altitude challenge levels this year, said Aimee Williams, director of Discover Kodiak, which sponsors the summer-long event.
So what’s special about Otto?
“When Alex first started she came in as a hiker who was interested in the challenge, but it didn’t seem that she had a lot of experience or expertise,” said Williams. “Now she’s one of our biggest cheerleaders.”
It’s easy to be a cheerleader for something you fall in love with, even if it hasn’t always been easy going.
“My first Kodiak hike was Monashka with the Audubon Society,” Otto recalls. “And I am so grateful for Cindy Bower who stayed at the back of the pack with me and made sure I finished.”
So how does Otto explain her first year of hiking? “Everything went wrong that year,” she recalls.
When she was hiking Heitman Mountain she had an encounter with a Kodiak bear and three cubs. On North Sister Mountain, Otto’s hiking partner broke her leg and needed to be evacuated by helicopter. And, on Sharatin Mountain, Otto got lost and was rescued — later that night.
“But I learned to love hiking, and I kept going,” Otto said.
Fast forward to 2022, and hiking helped Otto through some tough challenges — instead of the hikes themselves being the challenges.
“I found out I had a breast tumor, and I became determined to get healthy, so I doubled down on health and fitness,” Otto said. “I hired an amazing personal trainer — Blake Steller — and lifted weights for months before [this year’s] challenge.”
She decided she was going to complete this year’s hiking challenge in seven days, and then was able to exceed her own goal.
“I saw a nice window of weather at the end of June and actually ended up finishing the challenge in six days, completing both Monashka and Heitman on my last day,” Otto said.
She still does a lot of hiking by herself just for the sense of validation it gives her, but Otto also likes the social aspect of hiking with other people.
“I love how this challenge brings people from the community together,” she said, adding that through the Adjust Your Altitude Facebook group she’s met and hiked with all kinds of people: Ironman triathletes, Audubon Society leaders and brand new hikers.
She keeps a backpack at home that contains water, Powerade, granola bars, a cell phone charger, an emergency blanket and a first aid kit, so if anyone asks her to go hiking, “I can go pretty quickly.”
Added Williams: “[Otto’s] been on a journey of personal fitness, and she’s found a way to include hiking in that and it’s been fun to watch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.