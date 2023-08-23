Hiking, camping, fishing, berry picking, bear viewing and bird watching are among the perks that make outdoor activities on Kodiak Island some of the best to be found.
However, the island’s recreational opportunities come with potential risks. And whether you’ve lived on The Rock for two generations or two years, making sure you are well prepared and are taking reasonable precautions can make all the difference when it comes to getting the most enjoyment out of your late-summer outdoor activities on The Rock.
Kodiak bear encounters come in all shapes and sizes, and rarely end with anything other than a photo opp or story to tell. Even so, that doesn’t mean precautions aren’t important, especially for those fishing Kodiak’s bountiful streams and rivers this time of year.
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has a website with an easy list of things fishermen can do to reduce the risk of an unwanted bear encounter.
Splashing fish attract bears, so if a bear approaches while you have a fish on the line, give it slack or cut the line — anything to stop the splashing.
Secondly, once you have caught a fish, kill it immediately, according to Fish and Game. Then bleed it out in the water by cutting or ripping the gill arches, which, among other things, reduces the chance that blood will get on clothing or the river bank, thus becoming a potential bear attractant.
Finally, store your fish on ice in a bear-proof container, according to Fish and Game. Coolers, by contrast, are not bear proof and should be kept close at hand.
Encountering bears on a hiking trail requires another line of defense.
“You never want to run,” said Retired Coast Guard navigator Ron Halter, who now serves as the Air Station’s safety and occupational health specialist. “In fact, they say bears are more afraid of you than you are of them.”
Instead of running, Halter advocated making lots of noise and suggested carrying items like bear bells. No matter what else you do, Halter said the most important thing is to carry a container of bear spray.
Most bear spray canisters cost about $50 and can be used when the offending bear gets within 30 to 35 feet, according to multiple bear safety websites.
Spraying for about 3 seconds is enough to create a safety barrier between you and most bears, and will also help you see how the wind may be affecting spray and what adjustments, if any, you need to make.
Some bear spray companies also sell cans of “practice bear spray” that are made with an inert water formula that allow it to be used before your camping trip or hike as a training tool.
The key to bear safety is to avoid surprising them, said Steve Wielebski, president of Kodiak Island Search and Rescue. If you are running through thick brush, for instance, be sure to make some noise. If you are in an open forest, the bear might want to get closer because “bears’ eyesight isn’t as good as their sense of smell.” And let it be known that you are a human by talking loud.
Aside from the potential bear encounter, getting lost on a hike is the other most likely way to ruin your outdoors adventure.
Wielebski recommends the mapping app Gaia GPS, which can be downloaded from any smartphone. If you have cell service, it will show you where you are on the map. And if you don’t have cell service, you can download the map before you leave for your trip. When you get to the trailhead you must be sure to hit record. Another app similar to this is Alltrails.
Wielebski also suggests carrying a head lamp, and packing rain gear, an extra insulating layer, food and water. For those longer, more unfamiliar hikes, he suggests bringing an inReach messenger device, which has the ability to send text messages without service.
Both Halter and Wielebski highlighted the importance of not hiking alone. They also said you should always tell someone where you are going and when you anticipate being home. This way, if you are not home at the expected time, someone can try to get in contact with you or contact the Troopers or Coast Guard.
If you get lost on your hike and aren’t sure who to contact, Halter said just make the call to either entity. If the Troopers need Coast Guard assistance, they will arrange that, or vice versa.
Wielebski said Kodiak Island Search and Rescue typically gets involved mainly during longer searches when the Coast Guard or Troopers don’t have exact coordinates, when it is dark out, or when the person may be in thick brush.
With all the outdoor opportunities Kodiak has to offer, it’s not too late to make your plans, take precautions and finish the summer by adding some of your best photos yet on Facebook and Instagram.
