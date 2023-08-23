Fishing

KEVIN BUMGARNER/Kodiak Daily Mirror

Anglers fish on the Buskin River. 

Hiking, camping, fishing, berry picking, bear viewing and bird watching are among the perks that make outdoor activities on Kodiak Island some of the best to be found.

However, the island’s recreational opportunities come with potential risks. And whether you’ve lived on The Rock for two generations or two years, making sure you are well prepared and are taking reasonable precautions can make all the difference when it comes to getting the most enjoyment out of your late-summer outdoor activities on The Rock.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.