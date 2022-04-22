Even though Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, openly declared that his relationship with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland was “strained” while she was in Alaska for her first official visit to the state, other politicians had more positive interactions with the secretary, according to city of Kodiak Mayor Pat Branson.
Haaland met with Branson and other state leaders in person at a gathering on Tuesday. Branson was there as a representative for the Alaska Municipal League, a group of elected officials in the state who advocate for constituents at the state and federal level.
In addition to Alaska Municipal League, there were representatives from the Alaska Gas Foundation, Alaska Miners Association, Alaska’s chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, University of Alaska, the Rasmuson Foundation and the Alaska Federation of Natives, whose executive vice president and general counsel, Nicole Borromeo, led the meeting.
Each of them had five minutes to say their piece, Branson said.
During Branson’s five minutes, she said while communities are pleased to receive money from the federal infrastructure package, it is overwhelming to many of them to navigate managing the money as well as regulatory processing that could potentially slow down the use of the money. She also talked about the struggles that local governments have with keeping their power grid, water, sewer and landfills operating as they should.
Many of the other representatives mentioned difficulties with workforce shortages, Branson said.
Throughout the meeting, Haaland was avidly listening and taking notes, Branson said.
“It’s always an eye opener for someone who works in D.C. to come to Alaska and see what it’s like,” Branson said. She went on to say, “To hear our stories when we go to D.C. is one thing, but to have cabinet members come here and members of commerce come here to see what this state is about, which is so different than the Lower 48, is very different.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.