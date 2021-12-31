Flights to and from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport have been canceled by the hundreds this past week, leaving Kodiak residents stranded off the island and in a state of uncertainty.
Alaska Airlines has canceled over 514 of flights going into the Pacific Northwest in the past week and Delta Air Lines canceled over 750 flights nationwide since Tuesday, the airlines announced. Both airlines predict that there are more cancellations to come in the next week, because of continued problems with weather and COVID-19.
Alaska Airlines announced that it would reduce Seattle flights by 20% on Wednesday and did not say when it would end this practice. Delta said that it plans to cancel 200-300 flights a day for the next week. They are both offering to reschedule flights for free for customers who are flying on their airline, but there are hiccups in that process.
Alaska Airlines directs people to its website to schedule new flights, but that’s not how things have worked out for Denise Davis.
Davis and her family traveled to Orlando to spend Christmas at Universal Studios. When their flight home on Wednesday was canceled, she tried to reschedule another flight online, but the Alaska Airlines website told her to talk to an agent. When she called and texted the given phone numbers, she was put on a waiting list. When she finally got in touch with an agent — over 6 hours after she called — she was told that the next flight to Seattle was on Dec. 31.
After that, Davis and her family decided that they were better off flying to Mississippi where she grew up to visit her family. It cost $680 to fly her, her husband and their two kids into Jacksonville and that was their most cost effective option. It would have cost them around $1,280 to stay in Orlando, Davis estimated.
“We’re living in some sort of limbo,” Davis said.
Davis isn’t sure when the delays will stop. Even if the skies clear up, COVID-19 may still be a problem. In the meantime, since it’s the holiday season, everything is overbooked and overpriced, she said. There are no rental cars available in Columbus, Mississippi, where Davis and her family are staying, so they will be relying on a relative to drive them four hours to New Orleans, which is the closest airport to them that Alaska Airlines uses.
Davis and her husband will both be missing work and the people who are watching their dogs will have to take care of them for a few more days. It doesn’t feel good to inconvenience people, but they don’t have a choice, Davis said. While the airline will cover the cost of their flight, it’s not offering the family anything else for their troubles.
“I know this isn’t necessarily their fault, but it would be nice if we got some kind of small compensation for all of this,” Davis said. “I’ve been on delayed flights plenty of times going in and out of Kodiak and they always give you something like a $50 voucher which isn’t much of anything, but it makes you feel like they care.”
Davis is not alone in her struggles. One of her friends has kids in Texas and because of Alaska Airlines policies surrounding unaccompanied minors, they’re in an even more precarious situation than Davis. As a policy, Alaska Airlines will not allow unaccompanied minors on flights that are likely to be canceled or rerouted. Davis’ friend is trying to rush the kids to New Orleans to meet up with Davis’ family, the logistics of which are “insanity,” Davis said.
Lindsay Knight also travelled to Florida for Christmas and even though he made it back to the island on the day he planned to arrive, his flight wasn’t without hiccups. When he flew into the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, his plane stood on the tarmac for 90 minutes before they could get to a gate.
When he got off the plane, he understood why: There was a severe shortage of workers. Gates kept changing, flights kept getting delayed or canceled, and the electronic display boards were not updating fast enough to keep up with the changes, he said. When he went into a store to buy a bottle of water at 6 p.m., the woman behind the checkout counter said she had been there since 6 a.m.
“There’s not enough bodies and the bodies that are there are exhausted,” he said. “It’s not Delta’s fault, it’s not Alaska Airlines’ fault and it’s not Seattle-Tacoma’s fault. I don’t blame anybody. I consider it a Christmas miracle that I got out, because so many people didn’t.”
For his troubles, Delta gave him 5,000 miles.
Across the nation, over 1,219 flights to, from or within the United States were canceled on Thursday, according to the Houston-based aviation company, Flight Aware. Frequently, airlines state that these cancellations are related to weather and COVID-19.
Neither Alaska Airlines’ nor Delta’s media relations representatives responded to questions about flight delays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.