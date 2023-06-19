Residents of Karluk were woken up by a rattler early Sunday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck 36.6 miles north of Karluk at 1:14 a.m. The quake had a depth of 54 miles. No tsunami warning was generated.
The temblor was initially reported at 4.7-magnitude while 61 people reported feeling it on earthquake.usgs.gov. Reports on social media had people feeling it from Bells Flats to Homer on the Kenai Peninsula.
“It slammed our house and woke me up,” wrote one poster. “Heard it and felt it.”
Another person wrote, “Just fallen asleep and awoke as I was riding the wave.”
