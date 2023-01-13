Gibson Gove

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

The old cannery in Gibson Cove on Jan. 12 is seen in disarray with graffiti on its walls and structural deterioration. The cannery experienced a fire on New Year’s Day and may now be on its way to being demolished.

 Lev Oswell

On New Year’s Day, an empty cannery building in Gibson Cove caught fire. No one was injured during the blaze, but city officials are considering demolishing the damaged structure it owns.

The fire was put out with help from multiple agencies, including the Kodiak City Fire Department and USCG Fire and Rescue. The Kodiak City Police Department also responded, and helped to verify that no one was in the structure at the time of the fire. The entrances to the building were re-closed by public works. 

