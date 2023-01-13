On New Year’s Day, an empty cannery building in Gibson Cove caught fire. No one was injured during the blaze, but city officials are considering demolishing the damaged structure it owns.
The fire was put out with help from multiple agencies, including the Kodiak City Fire Department and USCG Fire and Rescue. The Kodiak City Police Department also responded, and helped to verify that no one was in the structure at the time of the fire. The entrances to the building were re-closed by public works.
In Tuesday’s City Council work session, City Manager Mike Tvenge said the entrances have been repeatedly closed by public works, but trespassers keep removing barricades and vandalizing the property.
“I see the building’s unsafe for any unauthorized occupancy or mischief in there,” Tvenge said, adding that discussion will come up later regarding possible demolition of the structures on the property. Previous estimates for the cost of demolition have been about $1 million.
“I’d like to schedule the removal of the cannery and the ice house to take place next summer,” Tvenge said. “I want to take it down; it’s time.”
The property’s most recent lease was with OBI Seafoods (formerly Ocean Beauty Seafoods). That contract was terminated in early 2018 by the city of Kodiak, according to previous KDM reporting. At the time, OBI rented the property for use as a pot-storage facility.
In 2018, Tvenge was quoted as saying the reason for termination of the lease was because OBI Seafoods did not expand or renovate the property as stipulated in its agreement.
Concerns about the shuttered facility have been expressed by city officials for many years. A 2017 report from the fire chief found the deterioration of the property’s structures to be concerning, with the building and dock having structural and electrical issues.
Past discussions of the property provided the city with many ideas, which included use as an RV park or campground, commercial use for processors or retail space, and military use by the
Coast Guard or Navy. However, previous councils found that no viable option was brought forward.
Since then, the city discussed a feasibility study to be conducted to look into other options for the future development of Gibson Cove.
In 2019, council member Terry Haines was quoted as saying: “It’s irresponsible for us to not return it (the Gibson Cove property) to a usable state.”
Tvenge could not be reached for comment.
