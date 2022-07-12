An emotional and teary-eyed Ted Ashouwak slowly rose from his seat, took a few steps and addressed the small crowd assembled inside the Alutiiq Museum for Saturday’s cultural ceremony for Anastasia Ashouwak.
In a soft voice, Ted — a relative of Anastasia — said, “I just want to thank you all for bringing her home. … She is finally home.”
As a 13-year-old in 1901, Anastasia left Kodiak Island and was taken to the Carlisle Indian School in Pennsylvania to strip her of her nativeness through Western education. She died three years later from tuberculosis and was buried on school grounds. It took 118 years and intensive research for Anastasia to return to Old Harbor, where she was reburied alongside her family hours after Saturday’s ceremony in downtown Kodiak.
April Laktonen Counceller, the executive director of the Alutiiq Museum and outfitted in an Alutiiq beaded headdress and robe, led the 20-minute ceremony that included a lamp lighting, the telling of the story of Anastasia and the singing of Quyanna Tailuci by elder Margaret Roberts, also in Alutiiq garb.
The emotions from everybody involved in the ceremony showed just how much it meant to bring Anastasia home. According to Counceller, this was the first-of-its-kind ceremony held at the museum. Earlier this summer, the Alutiiq Museum repatriated the remains of four Alutiiq ancestors through the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act. Saturday’s ceremony was different, though, because the remains were from a boarding school.
“This is a really big deal for the family members but also a big deal for the whole community because every single Native person has a relative that went to one of these residential schools,” said Counceller after the ceremony. “There is a lot of very clear research that shows how terrible the conditions were and the abuse that those innocent children endured during the times they were at these schools.”
Counceller said her grandfather attended the Wrangell Institute in Alaska and never spoke of his time there. Those are similar stories for most Native people, including Ted, who had never heard of Anastasia until recently when his family was informed that they may have identified a relative who died at a boarding school.
Anastasia’s brother, Peter, was Ted’s grandfather. Ted was “stunned” when he first learned of Anastasia. He traveled from Maine — where he has lived the past 30 years — to Pennsylvania to watch Anastasia’s grave exhumed, then accompanied her all the way back to Old Harbor.
“I’m so happy I am doing this for family,” Ted said.
Ted’s wife, daughter and granddaughter — the same age as Anastasia when she left Kodiak and bears a strong resemblance to her — were also supposed to be part of Saturday’s ceremony but were sidelined in Anchorage after contracting COVID.
“It’s sad that not all of them could be here in person today, but I think the whole family is probably very relieved about getting to this stage,” Counceller said.
Anastasia was one of 11 Native students taken from the Baptist Mission Orphanage on Woody Island to a school 6,000 miles away in Pennsylvania by Charles E. Bunnell, who would later found the University of Alaska Anchorage.
According to Bunnell’s diary, the group took the steamship SS Bertha to Seattle, then took a train to Carlisle Barracks, Pennsylvania.
Counceller said information on Anastasia’s years in Pennsylvania is sparse.
“Records from the Carlisle school say she was studying housework,” Counceller said during the ceremony. “In 1902, she received high marks for scholarship, industry, health and conduct. Like other students, she was loaned to a local farm during the summer as a servant.”
She died from tuberculosis on June 19, 1904, at age 16.
The Army took over ownership of the school grounds following the closure of the Carlisle school in 1918. In 2020, the Alutiiq Museum became aware of efforts by the Army to repatriate the remains of students in the school’s graveyard.
“To support the repatriation of Kodiak students, we formed a working group of family members, clergy, historians and interested people to plan the repatriations of Anastasia and Pariscovia,” Counceller said.
Pariscovia Friendoff — or Fadaoff — also died from tuberculosis at the Carlisle school. Counceller said Pariscovia’s story and genealogy are still being researched in hopes of her remains returning to Kodiak in 2023.
Carlisle was just one of the hundreds of boarding schools in the United States that housed Native kids. With last year’s announcement that the Department of the Interior would be looking into Indian boarding schools, Counceller believes the next few decades will be dedicated to the research of those who died at the schools.
“We know we won’t be able to bring all of the kids home who passed away at these schools, but when we are able to bring one home, it does hit in a very deep place,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.