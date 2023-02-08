The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. launched its first-ever career expo Tuesday for Kodiak High School juniors and seniors.
The first session of three planned get-togethers included meet-and-greet opportunities with local employers followed by workshops with participating companies, which allowed students to improve soft skills, build resumes and practice interview techniques.
“This is a great opportunity for juniors and seniors,” said Capt. Edward Hernaez, commanding officer at U.S. Coast Guard Base Kodiak, who is also on the KEDC board of directors. “We want Kodiak [students] to get experience and some awareness of job opportunities on the island, which I don’t think enough kids get enough exposure to.”
Students also were able to select which companies they would like to visit for the next days of the career expo, which are scheduled for Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.
“I think it was a really great opportunity as a high school senior to explore several job opportunities outside of high school,” said KHS senior Leo Saltonstall.
