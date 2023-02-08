Career expo

CALEB OSWELL/Kodiak Daily Mirror

 Lev Oswell

The Kodiak Economic Development Corp. launched its first-ever career expo Tuesday for Kodiak High School juniors and seniors.

The first session of three planned get-togethers included meet-and-greet opportunities with local employers followed by workshops with participating companies, which allowed students to improve soft skills, build resumes and practice interview techniques.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.