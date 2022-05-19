There is a severe shortage of affordable, single-family households on the island, according to a study conducted by McKinley Research on behalf of the Kodiak Island Housing Authority.
The purpose of the study was to study the housing needs on the island, as well as the impact of housing on employment and the economy, according to a presentation given by McKinley Research Senior Consultant Bob Koenitzer on Friday.
There were a total of 4,270 housing units on the road system in 2021, excluding housing on the Coast Guard base, the study found. Of the 4,270 housing units, 61% are single-family homes.
Despite single-family homes making up the bulk of the housing demand, only 68 were sold in 2021, which is slightly above the five year average, according to the study.
This lack of home ownership is not because of a lack of interest: 16% of the survey respondents stated that they were interested in owning or renting a standalone single-family home.
A select housing survey found that 77% of the people who answered the survey found that houses that were for sale were in poor or very poor conditions, while 71% of renters stated that affordable houses for rent were in poor or very poor condition.
This study found that residents on the road system could use at least 65 to 73 single family houses that cost around $340,000 — which is the upper end of affordable housing purchase for a household income of $100,000. There is also a demand for approximately 50 or more rental units, including both year-round and seasonal rentals, according to the study.
The average price of a single-family home in 2021 was $358,000, which was a 21% increase from the average price in 2017, according to the study. Out of the group of people who are interested in buying or renting a single family home, only 4% of the people who are interested in that have a household income of $100,000 or more.
“The natural progression for resident workers was to start out renting an apartment, then move to a trailer, then buy an Aleutian Home, and then buy a bigger home,” according to a “key informant” quoted in the presentation. “Now, many trailers are gone, and Aleutian Homes are more than $300,000 and other homes are $400,000-$600,000. That natural progression has stopped.”
The primary obstacle to building more housing units is lack of access to land, according to the study. Any other problem with construction is impertinent, if there is no land for the construction to take place on.
Only 13%, or 91 acres, of the 723 acres of land that can be used for residential use is owned by Kodiak Island Borough or the City of Kodiak, the study reported.
Even though researchers were able to draw conclusions about the housing crisis, they could not discover a definite solution to the problem. Several potential solutions put forward in the study are reducing housing costs through higher density smaller lots and smaller homes.
McKinley Research also came up with suggestions that have to be led by local government: the initial funding of roads and subdivision development, increase in allowance for building height, reduction in minimum lot sizes, tax breaks for developers, mixed use zoning for single family homes and multi family residents, and increasing unit sizes for accessory dwelling units such as housing for business employees or guests.
