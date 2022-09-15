For the second year, villages on Kodiak Island will be able to dispose of electronic waste for free thanks to Backhaul Alaska’s mid-September collection event.
Throughout rural Alaska, the financial and logistical barriers to removing hazardous waste can present health, safety and environmental concerns. That holds true for Kodiak Island.
“There’s a lot of good support on getting stuff into the communities, but once it’s been used it’s really tough to get it back out,” said Reilly Kosinski, statewide coordinator for Backhaul Alaska.
According to the organization, landfills in rural Alaska weren’t designed to hold toxic chemicals from things like batteries and computers; when waste accumulates, those chemicals can be released into the air and water, which is bad for the environment and the health of residents. Backhaul Alaska helps remove this harmful waste from communities, shipping it out of state to recycling facilities where it can be safely processed.
During last year’s collection event on Kodiak Island, nearly 68,000 pounds of electronic waste, lead acid batteries and fluorescent bulbs were shipped out of Larsen Bay, Port Lions, Ouzinkie and Old Harbor.
That event was part of a smaller pilot program.
Now Backhaul Alaska is in its first official year, and support from Matson’s “Caring for Alaska” program is extending its reach even further.
When the pilot launched in 2018, Backhaul Alaska was working with 15 communities. This year, that number has increased to around 40, and the program aims to eventually expand to all of rural Alaska.
The organization has ongoing collection and removal programs throughout the state, but they also hold special events like the one in Kodiak.
This year, Backhaul is receiving a donation of 10 Matson container shipments, which will help them serve more communities on the road system, in addition to Unalaska and Kodiak. The donated shipments will allow Backhaul Alaska to focus their financial resources on other aspects of their programs and events.
The Kodiak collection event is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, followed by a Backhaul and Solid Waste Management training event next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The training will be facilitated by the Kodiak Area Native Association and Backhaul Alaska.
