The court cases of five Kodiak residents busted over the past 18 months with significant drug possession or distribution charges are making their way slowly through the state and federal court systems.
Here are updates on those cases, according to Alaska Court System records, starting with the most prominent.
Mark Daniel Nason is facing federal charges stemming from drug and drug-related charges in Kodiak and Anchorage.
He is currently in federal custody in Anchorage. A federal grand jury in January returned an indictment charging Nason with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin. He was also charged with felony possession of 10 firearms. Nason has five previous state felony convictions.
Last September in Kodiak, the Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized approximately 11,450 fentanyl pills, 3.15 pounds of crystal meth, 89 grams of tar heroin, five handguns and $58,722 in cash allegedly in the possession of Nason and another Kodiak resident, Adam Ross.
In Anchorage, federal Drug Enforcement Administration agents say they found 11,000 blue fentanyl pills, 10.8 pounds of methamphetamine, 150 grams of heroin and 500 grams of marijuana and weapons in a storage unit allegedly rented by Nason.
Motions by Nason’s attorneys to push back a tentative Nov. 6 jury trial date are due Friday in U.S. District Court in Anchorage.
Ross was arrested in the same sweep as Nason. He faces multiple counts in Kodiak Superior Court of misconduct involving a controlled substance and evidence tampering. He was released from jail last January after posting $10,000 bail, under conditions that he remain in treatment at the SeaView Mental Health Center in Seward pending trial. No trial date has been set for Ross.
In a separate case, James Coffman III was jailed in January on two charges of felony misconduct involving a controlled substance. He posted $5,000 bail in February, is under supervision of the Alaska Pretrial Enforcement Division, wears an electronic monitoring device, is not allowed to leave Kodiak Island except for commercial fishing, and can’t go near the airport or ferry terminal, according to court documents. No trial date has been set for Coffman.
In a separate case, Christopher Sargent was charged with five felony counts of misconduct involving controlled substances with intent to manufacture or deliver and evidence tampering. Sargent posted $20,000 bail and was released to his father’s custody and that of the captain of the fishing boat he worked on. He’s not allowed to leave Kodiak. A tentative trial date of Nov. 4 has been set.
In a separate case, Kalani Wilson Coyle was charged last November with three felony counts of manufacturing or delivering fentanyl, cocaine or methamphetamine.
He was released on a $25,000 cash bond to the supervision of the Alaska Pretrial Enforcement Division, has to wear an electronic tracking device, stay on Kodiak Island and can’t be seen near the airport or ferry terminal. There is currently no trial date listed for Coyle in court records.
It’s been a busy couple of years for local, state and federal law enforcement, as each agency ramps up drug interdiction efforts. Specifically, Alaska State Troopers in Kodiak seized 3,152.15 grams — almost 7 pounds — of the highly addictive substance between 2021 and 2022, according to data released by the Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
In 2020, by comparison, only 20.5 grams of fentanyl was seized in Kodiak, according to KDM calculations of state data.
The increase in fentanyl seizures here is by far the highest in Alaska, according to data from the trooper-led task force.
