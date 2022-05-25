Alaska State Troopers requested a warrant for Kevleen Clark, 35, on Thursday after she allegedly damaged a car while trying to break into it, according to documents from the District Court for the State of Alaska Third Judicial District at Kodiak. She has been charged with a Class C Felony.
State Troopers cited Clark for trying to open the door of a Toyota automobile parked in the airport parking lot on the morning of May 18, according to court documents. Clark was allegedly pulling on a black rod, which she had leveraged into a door. She tried to open the car door before leaving and going toward a Silverado truck with no license plate.
An officer with the Coast Guard Military Police drove into the area while a State Trooper was observing Clark’s behavior. The State Trooper requested that the military police officer confront Clark.
When the officer questioned Clark — who identified herself with an Alaska driver’s license — about what she was doing, she stated that she owned the vehicle she was attempting to get into, but the Silverado belonged to a friend, court documents state. Clark claimed that she was taking it on a test run to see if she wanted to buy it. Then Clark explained that the car stalled out and so she had tried to get into the car that she owned, court documents state.
The officer stopped questioning Clark and she drove away toward the City of Kodiak, according to court documents.
The State Troopers later identified the owner of the Toyota through the ownership records and reached out to the owner. The owner of the car allegedly stated that he was aware that the car was in the airport parking lot overnight and that he was renting the car out, but not to Clark, according to court documents.
After the Military Police Officer questioned Clark, the State Trooper assessed the state of the car she was trying to get into and observed that the car had 12 dents in it and scratches at the top of the frame of the door, according to state troopers. A local mechanic later assessed the damage to the vehicle and estimated that it would cost $3,038.10 to repair.
Documents do not state the alleged commitment that the car was in before its owner began renting it out.
State Troopers contacted Clark and tried to set up a time to meet with her, however, after postponing the meeting twice, she never appeared, according to documents. Clark also did not respond to calls from State Troopers.
On Thursday, State Troopers filed for a warrant for her arrest and to charge her with Third Degree Criminal Mischief, court documents state.
She faces up to five years imprisonment for this offense. Clark has not been in custody as of Tuesday morning, according to court documents.
