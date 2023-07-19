The NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer is now on its underwater exploration expedition after being delayed in Kodiak for two and a half weeks.
The NOAA team is working within a small and complex control room aboard the vessel.
Reminiscent of space flights, this room is called their mission control center. Pilots, scientists, crew and other team members both on the vessel as well as on shore are coordinating efforts of one of the most exciting and interactive portions of the vessel’s Alaskan expedition in nearby waters.
But staffing shortages for professional mariners kept the Okeanos Explorer moored in Kodiak until last Friday. The vessel was originally meant to leave Kodiak on June 28.
Since leaving Kodiak, researchers onboard the Okeanos Explorer have remotely operated vehicle dives scheduled every day until next Monday.
Tuesday’s dive consisted of seafloor and water column exploration. The dive started at a depth of about 1.24 miles on a gas seep site discovered in seafloor mapping data collected during the first Seascape Alaska expedition. Multiple plumes were detected during the May expedition, so the goals of Dive No. 4 are to confirm the presence of a seep site and characterize the geology and biology of the area.
Tuesday’s dive started out with the discovery of a field of tubeworms, and continued looking for more signs of gas seeps.
“It’s been an exciting day so far,” NOAA Ocean Exploration’s Emily Crum told KDM via email.
Researchers have already performed three successful dives. Four were scheduled, but Dive No. 3 was canceled due to sea conditions. Dives are scheduled every day from last Saturday to next Monday. Streamed using specialized technology called a Very Small Aperture Terminal, the team is able to show its research in real time to anybody interested. All of the expeditions are streamed, and the data collection is displayed in real time on its website.
“Thank you, pilot, that’s a great snap-zoom. That’s wonderful, that’s really amazing,” scientists say as they look at a mound of tube worms.
The 224-foot research vessel and its 49 crew members passed through Kodiak and its waters during its exploration of Alaska’s deep oceans.
This expedition, called Seascape Alaska, is a part of a larger program called the GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project that is being funded, in part, by the Nippon Foundation. Seascape Alaska also receives federal funding. The project aims to map the entire seafloor by 2030. This year’s expedition in Alaska began in May and will continue until October. The project focuses on general exploration rather than research.
The ship largely uses sonar to map the seafloor at a high resolution. A large focus of the expedition is filling in knowledge gaps and mapping previously uncharted areas.
But the current portion takes the information gathered and is sending remote vehicles into the waters of Alaska to get close-up looks at some of the more interesting features.
“The remotely operated vehicle is currently on the way to the seafloor to explore a site where gas seeps were discovered in seafloor mapping data collected during an expedition in May,” Crum told KDM in an email sent at approximately 2 p.m. Tuesday. “If they can confirm the presence of seeps on video, that would be pretty exciting!”
The system will be able to take an in-depth look at features as far as 4 miles down on the ocean floor, such as sponge, coral and hydro-thermal marine habitats using scientific equipment.
“Many people don’t know that the habitat between the seafloor and the surface of the ocean [the water column] is the least-explored biome on Earth, so we find spending time in the water column particularly valuable in helping us improve our understanding of this ecosystem and the animals that live there,” Crum told KDM. “During our second dive of the expedition (images/videos), we found several different corals and anemones, a diversity of echinoderms (sea cucumbers, urchins, sea stars, feather stars and brittle stars), crabs, fish and carnivorous sponges. Each night, we have been mapping the seafloor and gaining new insights into the geology and morphology of the region.”
The livestream is available on the project’s website: Oceanexplorer.noaa.gov
