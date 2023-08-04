The Alaska Salmon Research Task Force that became law last December is in full swing.
President Biden signed the act into law in response to historic declines in Alaska salmon runs that support commercial and recreational fisheries and are also integral to the culture and food security of many indigenous communities.
The 19 members of the Alaska Salmon Research Task Force were selected in early June. Members include representation from NOAA, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the United States section of the Pacific Salmon Commission, the subsistence community, the fishing industry and supporting supply chain businesses, academics and Alaska Natives who take part in subsistence salmon use.
The task force recently held a tele-conferenced meeting to check in on progress. The goals of the task force are to review and report on research about salmon in Alaska. It is also tasked with identifying the applied research needed to better understand salmon migration and declining salmon returns, and sup- port sustainable management of salmon.
The task force has identified 10 topics to focus on: traditional ecological knowledge of salmon populations and their ecosystems; marine carrying capacity and density dependent constraints; life-cycle and stage-specific mortality; genetic sampling and categorization of population structure within salmon species in Alaska; methods for predicting run-timing and stock sizes; oceanographic models that provide insight into stock distribution, growth, and survival; freshwater, estuarine and marine processes that affect survival of smolts; climate effects on freshwater marine habitats; predator/prey interactions between salmon and marine mammals or other predators; and salmon productivity trends in other regions, both domestic and international.
Task force members include Michelle Stratton, who owns a setnet site on the south end of Kodiak Island. She is the team lead for the Westward region’s portion of the task force, which includes Kodiak. Currently, the Westward region is gathering current research to look for any gaps that might need to be filled.
“We found that we have a pretty diverse group of participants in our group, so we just decided to all come together on all 10 of the research topics... to see if we have any major gaps in research that we need to dig a little deeper for,” Stratton said during the meeting.
Current research they’ve gathered includes more recent topics, such as 2022’s management reports, as well as other research relating to salmon harvests, hatcheries, genetics and predator-prey interactions, to name a few.
In addition to providing updates for individual regions and on the group overall, 29 nominations were announced last Thursday for a special work group for the Yukon and Kuskokwim River. That area has been especially hard hit by salmon run declines.
The group plans to meet beginning in September to focus specifically on the research needs associated with salmon returns in the Arctic Yukon Kuskokwim regions of Western Alaska.
The task force’s next big milestone — the closure of its review of existing knowledge — is scheduled by Aug. 18.
The task force has 11 months to identify data gaps and develop a coordinated plan for salmon research in Alaska. The task force is scheduled to meet seasonally through winter/spring 2024, according to the group’s website. The next in-progress review is scheduled for Sept. 19.
The group is scheduled to present its work in June 2024.
