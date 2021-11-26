The number of known, active COVID cases in Kodiak has dropped dramatically in the past two weeks. Twelve people were diagnosed with COVID between Nov. 10 and Nov. 24, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
As of Wednesday, there were 18 known, active cases of COVID on the island, the EOC reported, a 61% decrease from last week, when there were 46 known, active cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there had been 2,749 diagnosed cases on the island as of Wednesday, according to the Emergency Operations Center. Ninety-four people have been hospitalized and nine people have died from COVID or complications associated with it, the EOC reported. One person in Kodiak was hospitalized between Nov. 17 and Nov. 24, according to numbers reported by the EOC.
More people on the island continue to be vaccinated. Currently, 8,202 people in Kodiak — approximately 65% of the island’s population — have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to Kodiak resident Aaron Ellsworth. She has been independently analyzing information about COVID released by the Emergency Operations Center and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services since the start of the pandemic.
There is speculation that the number of active COVID cases could increase as the holiday season begins. The Emergency Services Council has dropped its mandate requiring people who were medically capable to wear masks indoors at businesses and in public buildings. The ESC stated that if COVID cases increase too much it might consider reinstating the mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.