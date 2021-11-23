With winter approaching, deer will be looking for food to get them through the cold months. The search for food means an increase in danger not only for deer, but also for any dogs that might give chase to them, according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game area biologist Nathan Svoboda.
Svoboda said the No. 1 thing Kodiak residents shouldn’t do is feed deer.
“One of the things people need to be aware of as food sources become scarce, some people might think it’s OK to feed deer — that they’re helping out,” Svoboda said. “The exact opposite is occurring because people are compromising the health of the deer by feeding them.”
Alaska state law prohibits the feeding of deer for any reason and carries a $100 fine per violation.
Svoboda said deer survive the winter by conserving energy, not eating more food.
“Some of the research done on deer, caribou and moose shows that they reduce their food intake during the winter even when they might have an unlimited supply of food,” Svoboda said. “Basically they’re slowing down their digestive systems.”
Deer have four-chambered stomachs with a suite of bacteria designed to break down the food specific to what they eat in the wild.
“If people try to supplement food for deer, they are often using hay, alfalfa or corn,” Svoboda said. “Unfortunately, while people have good intentions, eating the food requires the deer’s digestive system to switch from breaking down one food type to another and that takes a long time to adjust.”
The health risks include severe bouts of diarrhea and dehydration “that can impact the deer’s health in the winter when they are already stressed due to weather patterns and other things.”
Providing places for group feeding also increases the risk of spreading disease, according to Svoboda.
“This congregates deer into one area, which is not good because it increases the risk of transmitting things such as chronic wasting disease or tuberculosis,” Svoboda said. “While we don’t have those in deer here on Kodiak Island, concentrated deer populations have been known to cause disease rapidly and in a natural environment.”
In a list of recommendations, Svoboda said the best thing people can do to help deer in the winter is to improve their access to natural foods and to leave them alone.
According to Svoboda, the deer’s primary foods are the bark of several types of shrubs like elderberry, mountain ash and willow trees and seaweeds on the beach.
Svoboda added that trails to these sources of feed can be improved by people in various ways, as long as they are careful to avoid harassing the deer already there and make sure that the trails do not bring deer into dangerous areas like near the road.
“If natural foods are buried in deep snow, or it is impractical to help the deer get to them, it may be possible to cut shrubs and move them to places deer can get them,” Svoboda said. “If this is done, people should have landowners’ permission and spread the natural feed in such a way that the deer do not concentrate in a small area in order to prevent disease.”
DEER AND DOG
SAFETY
Another concern during the winter includes dogs giving chase to deer when they catch sight or smell the wild creature.
“When we get a lot of snow, deer are pushed to the lower elevations and they’re looking for food sources,” Svoboda said. “During that time they are stressed and they are burning fat reserves they need to make it through the winter.”
Multiple deer at lower levels or in and around populated areas can create conflicts with dogs.
“Even your lazy couch potato dog gets out into the woods and locks onto a deer, their natural predatory instincts kick in and they will chase that deer to potential exhaustion,” Svoboda said. “It’s very difficult to prevent a dog from doing that. Dogs might [see it as] a game, pursuing the deer until it dies from exhaustion, hypothermia or it escapes.”
Svoboda said such a scenario “isn’t a pretty sight for the deer.”
“It can often take days for the deer to die from exhaustion after being chased by a dog,” Svoboda said.
The state has a number of penalties for dogs that annoy deer and cause their death, according to Svoboda. Dog owners can be fined for the value of the deer, which is currently $400. Kodiak Island Borough ordinances also require dogs to be leashed or under direct control of their owners.
Another, harsher measure exists under Alaska statute Sec. 03.55.030. The law states that “whenever any dog habitually annoys any wild deer, reindeer, sheep, cattle, horse, or other animal or bird either domestic or wild, or evinces a disposition which makes it likely that it will without provocation bite an animal or fowl, any person may lawfully kill the dog, when at large.”
Svoboda said he has rarely heard of such an occurrence happening, but the risk remains present.
The law also stipulates that if the dog is identifiable and its owner known, the owner can have reasonable time to restrain the pet.
RISK OF TRAPS
A more serious risk exists for dogs during the winter seasons — concealed traps.
Svoboda said the trapping season in Kodiak began Nov. 10 for various animals, including red fox, beavers, martens and minks.
“There are numerous traps out on the landscape, and if you don’t have a visual of your dog, there is a possibility that a dog can get caught in a trap, and that’s not a pretty scenario,” Svoboda said. “Some traps are designed to kill a wild animal instantly, and then snares and footholds will trap your dog and hold it indefinitely up until the point where it could possibly die.”
Traps, he added, are designed to be concealed and to lure animals into them by scent or a piece of meat.
“If a dog is out on the landscape without restraint, then there is a very big possibility that it could be drawn to these baits and get caught in a trap,” Svoboda said. “Unfortunately, it’s happened many times on Kodiak where a dog has been killed by a trap. It’s not a responsible way to take care of your animal.”
Svoboda said trapping regulations are “pretty liberal,” but seasoned or experienced trappers are largely a responsible group.
“Most trappers try to do the right thing by and far, and trap responsibly,” he said. “Most don’t want conflict with pets or non-target animals or with other people. The problem we often face is new trappers who are trying to get into trapping but don’t necessarily know all the unofficial rules, such as placing traps on well-used trails.”
Svoboda said the best thing in the end is for owners to keep dogs under control at all times.
“By keeping your dog on a leash or in direct control you are helping to protect our deer during
this critical time of the year,” Svododa said. “The rewards down the road will be a healthy deer population that all can enjoy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.