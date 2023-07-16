Cell phones buzzed shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, alerting Kodiak residents of a tsunami warning. Minutes later, the town’s tsunami sirens sounded. And minutes after that, Tsunami Pam (Foreman) was on the KMXT airwaves doing her thing, keeping listeners updated on the night’s event.
According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake 55 miles south of Sand Point triggered emergency warnings in Kodiak and the Alaska Peninsula.
In Kodiak, the tsunami warning turned into an advisory, and the Kodiak Emergency Operations Center gave the all-clear by 1 a.m.
The most important news of the night actually happened during the evacuation following the tsunami warning. The Kodiak Police Department reported a fatal vehicle accident near the 300 block of East Rezanof Drive at Mill Bay Road at approximately 11:20 p.m. A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run collision.
“Anyone with surveillance cameras that view Rezanof between Marine Way and the Kodiak Middle School, we would appreciate it if you could share the video with us,” the Kodiak Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
According to the Alaska Earthquake Center, Saturday night’s quake occurred in the same region as the 7.8 magnitude Simeonof Island Earthquake three years ago. The center said Saturday’s quake was a late aftershock to the 2020 rattler.
“We expect the M7.2 earthquake will generate its own aftershock sequence, similar to the other moderate-sized earthquakes in the region,” the center reported. “So far, the largest aftershock, M5.7, occurred after the mainshock.”
