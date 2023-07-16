Kodiak police logo

The Kodiak Police Department logo.

Cell phones buzzed shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday, alerting Kodiak residents of a tsunami warning. Minutes later, the town’s tsunami sirens sounded. And minutes after that, Tsunami Pam (Foreman) was on the KMXT airwaves doing her thing, keeping listeners updated on the night’s event. 

According to the National Tsunami Warning Center, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake 55 miles south of Sand Point triggered emergency warnings in Kodiak and the Alaska Peninsula. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.