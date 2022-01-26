Six months after the death of her youngest son, Theresa Baker started painting. Putting brush to paper helped her heal.
“With each painting I did, I just felt better,” she said. “The pain and grief lifted.”
Those paintings can be found in Baker’s new book “The Daily Blessing: Scripture Storytelling through Watercolors.”
Tears flowed when she held the book for the first time. The 124-page book that features 112 of Baker’s paintings went on sale last week on Amazon and Barnes & Noble’s website. It can also be purchased locally at Ardinger’s Fine Furnishings.
“Picking out the pictures and writing the description for the book was very emotional because it stirred up a lot of feelings of my son passing,” said Baker, a retired Kodiak Island Borough School District teacher living in Kenai. “The different times I’ve gone through over the last year and a half and reliving a lot of emotions.”
Following her son’s death, Eli, in March 2020, Baker struggled with the Bible. She was upset with God for not healing her son. That changed when scrolling on Facebook, she landed on an acrylic artist who painted bright, wonky pictures and added scripture to her work. What a neat concept, she thought. It wasn’t long before Baker created her artwork with watercolor and reconnected with the Bible.
With a history of teaching first graders, Baker dabbled in art projects in the past but never proclaimed to be the next Bob Ross. She and her husband, Craig, spent 21 years in the Kodiak school district — teaching in Old Harbor, Larsen Bay and in Kodiak — before retiring in 2012 and moving to Hawaii. The couple has lived the past five years in Kenai, taking care of Craig’s dad, who recently died.
“My first pictures were pretty rudimentary,” Baker said. “I got pretty good at painting people and loved adding people into my pictures because it really brought the scripture to life.”
A book was never in the picture. Instead, the idea sprouted because of an accidental click of the mouse. Everyday Baker — born and raised in Kodiak — sent her work to friends and family through Facebook Messenger. One morning, she accidentally posted the daily message to her Instagram account instead of messenger. She tried deleting the post, but not being a computer guru, couldn’t. The feedback was abundant, so she posted the message on her Facebook page the next day.
“A lot of people were very inspired by them, and a lot of people encouraged me to make a book,” Baker said.
So she did. The process started in September, and the book was published in December through Florida-based Xulon Press, a self-publishing company owned by Christian publishing company Salem Media Group.
“I was just stepping out in faith, and if God wanted me to do it, he would make it happen,” Baker said.
A piece of artwork took between three hours to days to complete, depending on the piece’s complexity.
“I would read the Bible, find a scripture that spoke to my heart, and I would paint a picture for it,” she said.
She chose her favorite piece to be the cover. It is an image of her granddaughter — Eli’s only child — kneeling on a riverbank, peering into the water. Reflecting in the water is the face of a lion — the biblical symbol of courage and power. She paired the painting with Proverbs 27:19.
“A lot of times when we look at ourselves, we don’t think of ourselves as good or powerful,” Baker said.
Baker said all of the proceeds from the book will be placed into a fund for her granddaughter. Painting restored Baker’s faith and she hopes the book helps others in the same situation.
“I’m hoping it will bring healing to other people,” she said.
