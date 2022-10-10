“More information enables better decision making” is an axiom the Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education and administration hopes to bring to bear over the next year.
The board updated educational goals at its annual retreat, held recently at Kodiak College. Superintendent Cyndy Mika said program and student achievement updates would become a more regular part of school board meetings going forward.
“The idea is that they really want to know how students are doing in individual programs,” Mika said in a KDM interview after the retreat. “It was a great time for us to decide who they want to hear from at SB meetings…,” Mika said. She said the board also needs more data and informational items so it can make better decisions.
Mika said she’s developing a rotating schedule for teachers and program managers to appear at school board meetings to give updates.
Here is the list of goals the board approved at its retreat:
• Increase student achievement.
• Maintain fiscal responsibility through careful budgeting, operational efficiencies, diligent maintenance and enhancement of funding sources, and accounting transparencies.
• Recruit and retain quality educators, support instructional excellence through professional development, and encourage mentorship.
• Provide opportunities for family and community involvement in district schools.
• Sustain proactive, frequent and transparent multi-media communications with constituents, communities and educational staff, as well as local, state, and federal policymakers.
• Monitor and support facilities planning and maintenance to encourage the successful implementation of education programs in spaces that provide a secure and healthy environment.
Mika said the retreat helped her gain new understanding of the district and the Kodiak community.
“As a new superintendent it was an informational time to listen to them and find out what’s important so I know how best to lead the district,” Mika said.
Board Vice President Judy Carstens said the day-long retreat was valuable. “It was very worthwhile. We had several candid conversations, got our calendar and schedule set and it was a great opportunity for bonding with our new superintendent.”
Carstens told KDM that after two years of dealing with COVID protocols she is glad to see students and staff back in school. “It’s very nice to see that everyone is settling in after a month back at school. We’re going to have a good year.”
Board committee assignments are:
• Facilities Review Committee: Duncan Fields and Jessica Johnson
• Graduation Expectations Committee: Judy Carstens and Dave Johnson
• CTE Committee: Judy Carstens
• Curriculum Advisory Committee: Incoming board member
• Native Education Parent Committee: Dave Johnson
• Policy Review Committee: Katie Oliver and Dave Johnson
• Staff Development Committee: Katie Oliver
• Strategic Education Plan Committee: Judy Carstens and incoming board member
• Budget Development Committee: All board members
• Food and Nutrition Committee: Judy Carstens
