“More information enables better decision making” is an axiom the Kodiak Island Borough School District board of education and administration hopes to bring to bear over the next year.

 The board updated educational goals at its annual retreat, held recently at Kodiak College. Superintendent Cyndy Mika said program and student achievement updates would become a more regular part of school board meetings going forward. 

