I had the opportunity to visit Homer last week. It should surprise no one that I soon found myself drawn down into the cool, dark confines of the Salty Dawg Saloon. I was lucky enough to slide right into a seat in the middle of its remarkably short bar, and was served by a lady named Lu who was just as spicy as her excellent Bloody Mary.
Located at the end of the Homer Spit, the Salty Dawg is just a short stagger away from the boat harbor, and is among the great Alaskan fisherman bars.
True, tourists flow through the place in the summertime like a river of cash-waving clowns, and technically I am one of them now, with my leather belt and shirt with real buttons and a fold-down collar.
Still, my lasting connection to this place is as a long-time mariner, for whom a harborside bar in a strange town is like an oasis in a watery desert. Here in Homer, long after the summertime campers and motorhomers have packed up and gone home, lean longliners will sit in the Dawg and curl their claw-like hands around cold cans of Twister Creek, telling tales of tall seas and big fish.
Elwood P. Dowd said: “Nobody ever brings anything small into a bar.” This is especially true in Alaskan fisherman bars. After a long, long trip of baiting hooks or running pots for 20 hours a day, arriving at a waterfront bar is like breaking the tape at the finish line.
You clap the shoulders of your crewmates and recount the high and low points of the trip. You laugh, bluster, and bellow. Your body is tired, but strong. Your senses are sharpened. Beer that bored you after too much time in town now tastes like a magic elixir.
The best fisherman bars are like the Salty Dawg — old, dark and with a history. The Dawg started out as one of the first cabins ever built on the site that would become the town of Homer, in 1897.
It was the area’s first Post Office, and went on to be the railroad office, then a grocery store. After a second cabin was added in 1909, it served as the school house. It was acquired in the late 1940s by Chuck Abbott to be used as an office for Standard Oil Co.
In 1949, he and his friend Gerald Gifford loaded the cabin on skids and dragged it all the way out to the end of the spit. In 1957, he officially opened it as the Salty Dawg Saloon.
According to residents I spoke with, the Dawg was the only building left standing on the spit following the 1964 Good Friday earthquake. The distinctive lighthouse was built later to cover up a water tower.
The walls of the Salty Dawg are completely festooned with memorabilia, including underwear, life rings and business cards. But mostly dollar bills. Thousands and thousands of dollar bills — most of them decorated with a black felt marker — are thumbtacked to the walls and ceiling, covering nearly every inch of the wooden interior.
The practice began many years ago, when a visitor tacked a dollar on the wall, explaining that it was intended to buy a drink for a friend who would be in later. Somewhere under all those dollars is one that says “F.V. ELDAN,” put there when we delivered halibut in Homer in 1987.
There is another dollar with the Eldan’s name on it in Jed’s bar in Anacortes, Wash, assuming it still exists. Anacortes is home to Dakota Creek Shipyard, where many Alaska vessels have had work done, including the Eldan.
I was at the boatyard to do a two-week shift of grinding and painting primer. Every day after work I searched town for a fisherman’s bar. I found yuppie bars, tourist bars, bars full of unfriendly locals and moody artists. But no fisherman bar.
Finally, after a day of overhead grinding on the bottom of the boat, I left the yard and headed for the only bar in town I had yet to visit. Just across the street from the yard next to a factory that made marbles was a bar with 35 or 40 Harleys parked in front of it. A wooden sign was painted with a single word: Jed’s.
Deciding to brazen it out, I walked right in and sat in the middle of the bar. The bar was suddenly quiet except for AC/DC on the jukebox. All eyes were on me. The waitress approached.
“Before I serve you there is something you should know.” I nodded, wondering what was coming next. “The beer,” she said seriously, “is not very cold. But the glasses are very, very cold.” She produced a frosty glass and a warm PBR. “Sounds fine to me,” I answered truthfully.
By the end of the evening I had traded stories with several bikers, and after a few days I was officially adopted by the crowd at Jed’s, despite my lack of two-wheeled transportation. When my time at the yard was done the skipper came looking for me in every bar in town, finally peeking into Jed’s, where I was happily slumped at my usual stool.
“Terry, what are you doing here?” he asked. I looked around. “This is the only place I feel safe,” I said.
The Elbow Room in Unalaska was famously named one of the world’s most dangerous bars in its heyday. I was a frequent patron in past decades, and I personally found the yelling, floor sliding, arm wrestling and occasional choking matches rather soothing.
The Elbow Room had a strict rule that anyone fighting would be pushed out of the bar and locked outside while they resolved things. The building was painted an outrageous flaming purple. You could see it miles away as you approached town. It has been sold since, and is now a far more subdued establishment called “Latitudes.”
In Sitka, the Pioneer Bar is full of old boat pictures and partially pickled fishermen. In Ketchikan it’s the Arctic Bar. Every Alaskan fishing town has one — a bar by the water as comfortable and fragrant as an old pair of Xtratufs.
Alaska’s oldest licensed bar, the B&B in Kodiak, continues to have a rough reputation. But for fishermen without addresses the B&B can be home. Barely big enough to play pool and darts at the same time, the “B” is a sleepy place to sit and drink coffee by day.
By night, depending on the season, it can be a buzzing beehive of activity. Known as the place to go at the end of the night, it is cash only and serves no draft — just strong drinks and cold bottles of beer. Best bartenders in town, because they have to be. In the words of a Yelp reviewer, “This is an old bar that really seems like an old bar, nothing affected, nothing pretentious, just people drinking... heavily.”
Just like all of the best fisherman bars.
