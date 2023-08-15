Salty Dawg Saloon

Creative Commons photos

Salty Dawg Saloon in Homer.

I had the opportunity to visit Homer last week. It should surprise no one that I soon found myself drawn down into the cool, dark confines of the Salty Dawg Saloon. I was lucky enough to slide right into a seat in the middle of its remarkably short bar, and was served by a lady named Lu who was just as spicy as her excellent Bloody Mary. 

Located at the end of the Homer Spit, the Salty Dawg is just a short stagger away from the boat harbor, and is among the great Alaskan fisherman bars.

