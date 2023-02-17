A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Pyramid Mountain Trail
Location: Anton Larsen Bay Road. Distance: 2.6 miles. Elevation gain: 1,804 feet. Route type: Out and back.
AllTrails considers this a challenging route that is great for hiking and snowshoeing. It’s unlikely you’ll encounter many other people while exploring. The trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Locals use it to ski and snowboard.
COME OUT OF THE COLD
TODAY
• Noon to 1 pm: Cama’i Club is offering a lunchtime viewing of the movie “For the Rights of All: Ending Jim Crow in Alaska.” No cost. Kodiak Campus Center, Room 212, Alutiiq Studies Classroom.
• 6-8 pm: PTO Night at The Museum, Main Elementary School, 128 Powell Ave.
• 6-8 pm: Elks Club dinner for Elks and guests, 102 W. Marine Way. If interested in membership, call 907.486.1772.
• 6-10 pm: Game night at Grand Slam. 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• 7 pm: Orpheum Theatre, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” 3D Rated PG-13. 102 Center St. Showtime every night starts at 7 pm. Saturday and Sunday matinees 2 pm.
• Every Friday night “Under the Moose” plays at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive. Phone: 907.486.5712.
SATURDAY
• 9:30 am: Polar Immersion Group meets at Gibson Cove off Gibson Cove Road. Free. Discover the benefits of cold-water immersion. Meets every Saturday at sunrise.
• 11 am: Conversational Spanish Group meets at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907.486.8686.
• Noon to 3 pm: Pick-up time for local fish and produce at Kodiak Harvest, 1420 Selig St.
• 2-4 pm: Mixed Media Workshop continues at Kodiak College, 117 Benny Benson Drive. Explore a variety of materials and combination materials that can result in playful yet meaningful two- and three-dimension artwork. Cost is $125. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• 4:30-6:30 pm: Drawing without Perfection Workshop continues at Kodiak College with an emphasis on intuitive drawing. Focuses more on the act of drawing as observation as opposed to a “perfect picture.” Cost is $110. Phone: 800.486.7660 or online at koc.alaska.edu
• 8 pm to midnight: The Eras Prom, formal attire, 21 and over. DJ CHIMPO. Cash bar. Tickets: $65 to $85. Theme: Prom 2.0, a chance to rewind the clock and re-experience or first-time prom. Location: The Afognak Building, 300 Alimaq Drive.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 pm
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 am- 4pm
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 am-5 pm Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 days and hours vary. Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays 11 am-4:30 pm. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave., Wednesday-Friday, Noon to 4 pm. Phone: 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm-7 pm
