About a hundred locals turned out for Tuesday night’s community reception hosted by Rep. Louise Stutes, R-Kodiak, for a group of Alaska lawmakers.
“I want to give people in Kodiak the opportunity to meet with some of our legislators,” Stutes said at the reception, which was at the Kodiak Seafood and Marine Science Center on Near Island. “Once a session, I want to bring new legislators who have never been here to Kodiak so they can see why our fisheries are so important and why the ferry system is so important. When I’m talking about the incredible need we have for the ferry system, I want them to see it firsthand so they can understand.”
