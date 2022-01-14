Liam Long pointed to a photo of a C-130. Eyes as big as the lenses on his glasses. A smile hidden behind the mask on his face.
“We get to fly a C-130 if we win,” Long said.
That is big-time motivation for the six color guard cadets on Kodiak’s Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron, who will compete in April at a regional competition in Nevada.
The group punched its ticket to regionals by topping a field of five squadrons at a virtual state competition in December. It was Kodiak’s third straight state title. The team competed in model rocketry, a panel quiz, team leadership problem, uniform inspection, indoor and outdoor posting of the colors, a physical fitness test and a written exam.
“It has a lot to do with the dedication of the cadets. This is something they really want and have put the time and effort into,” said squadron leader Edward Stickel.
Now, the squadron needs help in becoming the first Alaska team to win at the regional level. It will take $15,000 to attend the Pacific Region Cadet Color Guard Competition. One afternoon sitting at Safeway yielded $81. That money was used to pay for the display they used. Technically, they have an empty bank account.
“We are looking at our options to raise money locally. Right now, the main plan is a raffle,” Stickel said. “It is a lot of money to raise in four months.”
Stickel is the Bill Belichick of the Civil Air Patrol. He has transformed a team that had never competed at the state level into a juggernaut in a short time.
The squadron in Kodiak started in 1989. However, it wasn’t until Stickel — an 18-year active-duty Coast Guard member — arrived in 2017 that the program reached new heights. Under Stickel’s leadership, the program has had six cadets become officers — a level that had never been achieved in program history — and one has become a major.
Most importantly, Stickel has morphed Kodiak into a state power. He said nobody had heard of the Kodiak program until the 2019 state victory.
“I’ve been in the program for 25 years,” Stickel said. “When I was a cadet, one of the fun things that we got to do, we got to compete against other squadrons.”
Kodiak’s 2019 color guard team finished fourth at regions. Branden Lorch was part of that team. He is a sophomore now and looking forward to returning to regions after last year’s regional meet was canceled because of the pandemic.
“We came out of the blue, from nowhere, and did amazing,” he said.
Kodiak High School junior Hunter Simeonoff has been on the squadron just as long as Lorch has. He moved from Old Harbor to Kodiak six years ago, and finding the cadets helped with the transition. He said the program has brought more discipline into his life.
“It’s nice having something to go to that is fun and a place to be with my friends,” Simeonoff said. “It’s been super fun because I’ve always been interested in air crafts and through Civil Air Patrol I could become a pilot.”
With only 14 cadets, Stickel said the program is rebuilding. There were 20 cadets in 2019. The group meets once a week, with the color guard members meeting twice a week.
Most practices consist of team-building activities, like navigating through a hand-made spider web or writing with a giant pen with strings attached to it. The group also does firearm training, practices on flight simulators and climbs the rock wall at the Navy Seal base.
“It is interactive and engaging,” said new member Connor Burnside. “I’m very much a visual learner, so being able to use the skills that we have been learning has been really nice.”
Rounding out the team is Bella Klier — another member of the 2019 squad — and CJ Ancheta. Vivan Lorch and Bengt Anderson are alternates.
After winning state in 2019, the Coast Guard invited the squadron on a C-130 flight. The cadets even got to spend time in the co-pilot’s chair during the two-hour airdrop training.
“The coast guard has been very kind to us and has allowed us to do a lot of different events,” Stickel said.
If Kodiak’s color guard team brings back a regional title, Long’s eyes might become the size of saucers if he gets to fly a C-130.
“It’s a C-130,” Long said with excitement.
RAISING FUNDS
The Kodiak Civil Air Patrol color guard team is raising funds to attend the Pacific Region Cadet Color Guard Competition in April in Nevada.
If you want to donate, visit the team’s Facebook page, Kodiak Civil Air Patrol Squadron.
