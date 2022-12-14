A form of bird flu has been detected in a Kodiak bear cub that died late last month, marking the first time that avian influenza has been found in a brown bear, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.
A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear on Nov. 26, and he collected the carcass and turned it over to Nate Svoboda, the state Area Wildlife Biologist for Kodiak Island.
In October, the Fish and Game department investigated a similar case involving a sickly black bear cub found in Glacier Bay National Park. That bear also tested positive for bird flu.
“We appreciate that the public and this hunter reported these animals,” said Fish and Game veterinarian Kimberlee Beckmen, in a statement. “We are dependent on help like this to understand the occurrence of wildlife diseases. Timely reporting and pictures really help.”
Svoboda said the Kodiak bear cub had no obvious wounds or signs indicating the cause of death. The cub did, however, appear to be emaciated, which is uncommon for this time of year since most bears should be near their maximum weight as they prepare to den for the winter.
The Kodiak bear cub carcass was sent to Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services in Anchorage, where an examination revealed indications of infection in its brain, lungs and liver. The cause of death was determined to be a viral infection that caused inflammation and swelling in the brain.
After tests were completed, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Iowa confirmed that the virus was bird flu strain H5N1, the same strain found in the black bear cub.
The cubs were most likely exposed and infected while scavenging birds that died of the infection.
“While mammals are at a lower risk of infection than poultry, scavenging an infected bird provides an opportunity to inhale a heavy dose of the virus while tearing into the tissues,” Beckmen said. “The [Kodiak bear cub] was emaciated and that, in addition to being a very young animal, would make it more susceptible to succumbing to infection. Fortunately, the virus is not transferred from bear to bear.”
The virus has also been detected in two other Alaska wild mammals during this outbreak, red foxes in Unalaska and Unalakleet. Bird flu has been detected in eagles, ravens, shorebirds, waterfowl and domestic poultry during the current outbreak.
In fact, more than 53 million domesticated birds in 47 states have been infected, and more cases are being reported on a weekly basis, according to the Department of Fish and Game.
Dead domestic poultry should be reported to the Office of the State Veterinarian at 907.375.8215.
