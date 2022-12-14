A form of bird flu has been detected in a Kodiak bear cub that died late last month, marking the first time that avian influenza has been found in a brown bear, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

A deer hunter on Kodiak found the dead bear on Nov. 26, and he collected the carcass and turned it over to Nate Svoboda, the state Area Wildlife Biologist for Kodiak Island.

