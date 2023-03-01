The city of Kodiak has submitted an application that could bring more funding for historic preservation to Kodiak.
The City Council showed support for an application that would allow Kodiak to take part in the Certified Local Government Program from the Alaska State Historic Preservation Office during its Feb. 9 meeting.
The application has been submitted and is now being considered, according to Deputy City Manager Josie Bahnke, during a Historic Preservation Commission meeting on Tuesday. The State Historic Preservation Office carries out responsibilities for the National Park Service’s National Register of Historic places, according to the National Park Service website.
“One of the main reasons for applying is that it opens up avenues for grant funding from the State Historic Preservation Office,” said Historic Preservation Commission Chair Molly Odell.
A draft for the Historic Preservation Commission has placed Kodiak’s Certified Local Government Status at the top of its priorities. The list also includes developing a cost for the roof rehabilitation of the Russian American Magazin building, preparing a Historical Preservation Plan, recommending uses for the Kodiak Agricultural Experiment Station Barn, conducting a public survey for historic and cultural resources, as well as a survey for the Griffin Memorial Hospital, the white building next to the Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cathedral.
“We’re going to keep working in close partnership to keep updates on these moving forward,” Kodiak Historical Society and Kodiak Historical Museum Director Sarah Harrington said. “I know that we have planned at some point to develop this out even more to present to the city to determine what our priorities are, seeking additional grant funding, or if there are things the city would like to include in their budget for the year ahead.”
Funding from the program is already being used for designs for a roof rehabilitation project at the Russian American Magazin. The city will need to match $10,000 from the State Historic Preservation Office to receive funding for the designs. The magazin, or warehouse, is home of the Kodiak History Museum.
It is a registered building on the National Register of Historic Places. The roof has several issues with deterioration and rotting. The design would help in developing a cost for the roof rehabilitation project, which doesn’t yet have an estimated cost.
The Historic Preservation Commission is also looking into potential uses for the city-owned Kodiak Agricultural Experimental Station Barn. The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior will need to be remodeled for historical accuracy and for community needs, according to Odell. Major changes to the character of the building would remove it from the National Register. Before these remodels are done, the Historic Preservation Plan needs to be completed.
The Historic Preservation Plan is another priority for the commission. It would outline the community’s visions, goals and priorities for the preservation of historical and cultural resources. The commission is looking at applying for a grant through the Certified Local Government Program, which would allow it to hire a consultant to facilitate public surveys and meetings to get a sense of the public’s priorities and needs that would allow the commission to be able to develop the plan, according to Odell. A timeline has yet to be set, but Odell said the process should begin within the next year.
“It’s exciting to see this moving forward,” Commissioner Sue Jeffrey said at the meeting. “There’s no lack of people interested in the history of this community.”
