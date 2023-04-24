Honey bees are making their way back into Kodiak and getting ready to do their part to regenerate Kodiak’s floral beauty.
Beekeeper Judi Kidder has been beekeeping for more than three decades, and has been beekeeping in Kodiak since 2017.
Last week, Kidder introduced new hives of bees into their new homes across the island, including Baranof Park and the Kodiak Public Library. Kidder is now setting up regular sessions for community members to come enjoy beekeeping with her.
She ties in education about the honey bees into other lessons, such as community and communication. Some of her activities get the community involved by interacting with the bees, overcoming misconceptions, and gaining more knowledge. Activities are occasionally set up for kids to do even more, by taking quizzes, taking part in contests, doing bee dances, or setting up their own hive frames.
“The bees are a community, and how they work together and communicate is very important. The different ways that they communicate — getting the kids to observe these things and how it’s like a community life — we tie a lot of the stuff into the bees,” Kidder said. “On their own, they can’t do it; together they can.”
But Kidder isn’t the only beekeeper on the island. Kidder said she also acts as a mentor to other beekeepers on Kodiak, providing direction, experience and encouragement to bees and people all around Kodiak.
“Beekeeping is local and what works elsewhere does not work here,” Kidder said.
Kidder might have been caring for bees for years, but she said the activity took on new meaning following the recent death of her husband. She said he was her largest supporter for beekeeping and other activities.
“I’m trying to put my life back together and the bees — the bees were the constant focus last year,” Kidder said. Attending the hives every week put her on a schedule that she says “helped me immensely.”
Kidder is still coming back again this year. After over 30 years of beekeeping, the most meaningful part to her is educating the community and squashing myths about bees. However, the community is able to give her support through other methods as well.
“I get a lot out of seeing the smiles on the kids' faces. I see them light up, I get stopped in the store… . The kids will come up and say, ‘I know you!’” Kidder said.
Kidder also said her biggest expense is sugar to feed the bee hives. She is accepting white granulated sugar as donations to help continue beekeeping in Kodiak.
Kidder’s first community educational session this year will be Saturday. Sessions are generally held on Saturdays at 10:15 a.m. and are limited to 15 spots. Anyone ages 5 and up are able to attend. Ages 5-13 must have a supervising adult. Adults are welcome to attend hive tours as well. Hive tours are by appointment, and sign-up sheets are available at the Kodiak Public Library.
