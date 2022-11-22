Evan P. Nicolai, the monk formerly associated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Kodiak who had previously pled guilty to sexual abuse of a Kodiak minor, has been sentenced to five years in prison and 16 years of probation. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his probation ends, according to a statement Monday from the state Attorney General’s office.
Nicolai, who is 60 years old, will be in his 90s by the time his requirement to register ends. He could have received as much as 25 years probation from Judge Stephen B. Wallace.
Nicolai has been incarcerated at Goose Creek Correctional Facility in Wasilla since October 2021, when he confessed to sexually abusing a minor after being escorted into the Kodiak Police Department by the parent of the abused child and a priest from the church.
Nicolai confessed to molesting a Kodiak boy numerous times over the course of multiple months, according to court documents at the time. The last of these alleged incidents occurred on Oct. 1, 2021, the day before Nicolai turned himself in.
During these instances of molestation, Nicolai was living in housing provided by the Russian Orthodox Church, according to court documents.
Prior to coming to Kodiak, Nicolai pled guilty to an unclassified misdemeanor for assault with recklessly causing injury in 2014 while living in Anchorage, according to state court records. That alleged incident was related to domestic violence, according to court records.
Last June, Nicolai returned to Wallace’s courtroom to make his official guilty plea.
At the time, he sat in court wearing an orange hoodie prison garb, a mask covering his nose and mouth, and black glasses. At the start of the hearing Wallace asked Nicolai if he was ready to proceed after commenting that he appeared to be shaking.
In hushed tones, Nicolai replied: “Yes, I just wanted you to be aware that even though my body is saying no to you — with my head bobbing back and forth — my nerves are shot. And I just wanted you to be aware that I’m not saying a negative. Or that I’m refusing something. Just wanted to make sure that you knew that my involuntary saying no is not no.”
