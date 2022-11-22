Evan P. Nicolai, the monk formerly associated with the Russian Orthodox Church in Kodiak who had previously pled guilty to sexual abuse of a Kodiak minor, has been sentenced to five years in prison and 16 years of probation. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years after his probation ends, according to a statement Monday from the state Attorney General’s office.

Nicolai, who is 60 years old, will be in his 90s by the time his requirement to register ends. He could have received as much as 25 years probation from Judge Stephen B. Wallace.

