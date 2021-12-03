Kodiak’s community bell choir hits the stage Dec. 12 and will bring with it a selection of holiday ringing.
“This year’s concert will be unique in that we won’t be sharing the stage with any other performers,” Isle Bells conductor Ella Saltonstall Katelnikov told KDM Thursday. “Just that we are able to do one is a big deal because of COVID-19, so it is an exclusive event for us.”
Also unique this year will be the level of music being played.
“What is also different is that we are doing higher forms of music,” Katelnikov said.
Two shows are available Dec. 12, one at 4 p.m. and one at 7 p.m, both at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, 722 Mill Bay Road. General admission tickets are $12, plus a $2 ticket processing fee, available online through the Kodiak Arts Council, www.kodiakarts.org.
As with all Kodiak Arts Council shows at the auditorium, masks will be required and seating limited to accommodate social distancing. Katelnikov added the 4 p.m. show has been selling out quickly.
Katelnikov said the bell choir’s repertoire level ranges from a scale of 1 to 5, with concerts focused on 3 for audiences.
“This concert has more level 4 selections than we have ever performed before at one concert,” Katelnikov said. “Level 4 has varied meters, key changes and the tempos are often faster, and more complex movement and choreography needed to play such music.”
The level of sophistication comes as a result of increased practice, according to Katelnikov.
“That largely happened because after having to be forced to be separated by COVID,” Katelnikov said. “Because of that, we resolved to make that level of music stronger than ever.”
She defines bell music “as having 13 of your friends sitting down at one piano keyboard and you each play two notes, with everyone having one to play their notes together.”
“I think that people will be surprised by the level of coordination that is involved with our instruments,” Katelnikov said. “Sometimes the presence of our instruments surprises people in ways they might not suspect.”
Katelnikov said bell ringing music makes a profound impact on people who hear it.
“You’re often moving people in the audience to tears,” Katelnikov said. “The reality is that some people who come in have never heard bell music before and literally start crying.”
The Isle Bells choir was forced to take a few months hiatus from performing during the pandemic.
The group did perform at a memorial service for one of its members in the fall of 2020, and was able to coordinate a spring concert in May.
“In general we were able to perform in masks when COVID case numbers were very low,” Katelnikov said. Practices were also done during low COVID periods. While some groups around the country might have elected to perform or practice virtually, Isle Bells would pause.
This year’s performance will include 16 members of the choir in a concert that will last just under an hour, with no intermission.
The repertoire will include several songs, “with some songs lasting quite a bit longer than others.”
“Our program will be diverse in its appeal to different age groups,” Katelnikov said.
The program will not be published until the evening of the concert, Katelnikov said.
“We are Alaska’s only community handbell choir and that makes us unique in that we’ve been very progressive in the number of commissions we’ve done,” Katelnikov said. “We’ve had composers commission pieces for us, and it’s exciting.”
One of the pieces the choir will perform was recently commissioned, she said.
“We’re going to be excited to share that,” Katelnikov said.
In addition, the 4 p.m. show will feature a spot by Father Christmas reciting “Twas the Night Before Christmas” from memory.
Isle Bells differs from ones sponsored by a church, Katelnikov said. When community choirs are formed in larger cities, organizations have the luxury of pulling from church bell choirs.
Kodiak doesn’t have that option.
“We train our own ringers because we don’t have a single church choir to pull from, so it’s really a testament to the support we have in the community that we can continue to grow,” Katelnikov said. “People want to learn the instrument, not based on their church choir but wanting to dive in with Isle Bells.”
Katelnikov herself began 30 years ago learning to play for St. James Church in Kodiak when it had its own handbell choir.
When she moved off island as an adult, she was a founding member of a San Diego-based choir called the San Diego Harmony Ringers. She also founded the co-founder of Penobscot Bay Ringers in 2008, the first community handbell choir of its kind in Maine.
Katelnikov returned to the Rock in 2011, she and a small group of original St. James bell choir members co-founded Isle Bells, with her as its conductor. As the founding conductor, Katelnikov said she had to take a crash course in conducting, something she had never done before.
“I had to learn conducting from ground zero … so it was a lot of trial and error and training from other conductors,” Katelnikov said.
Experience as a conductor has made Katelnikov appreciate bell ringing on another level.
“As a conductor, I get the joy of listening to the music in ways that ringers can’t because of where they are between different notes,” Katelnikov said. “I get the joy of hearing that music all the time. As a ringer, it’s just fantastic teamwork and very fulfilling to make that music with other people in a special way. There is a lot of satisfaction knowing you have helped create this music in such a refined way with others.”
