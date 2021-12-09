Four people were hospitalized due to problems with COVID-19 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8 and two people are actively hospitalized as of Wednesday, according to numbers reported by the Emergency Operations Center. Since the start of the pandemic, 99 people have been hospitalized and nine people have died due to problems associated with the virus, according to the EOC.
There are currently 22 known, active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, the EOC reported. This is a 46% increase since Dec. 1, when there were 15 known, active cases on the island, according to the EOC. Since the start of the pandemic, 2,778 people have been diagnosed with COVID-10, according to the Emergency Operations Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.