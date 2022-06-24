Last week, four members of the Kodiak High School drama team, the Shakesbears, competed at the National Speech & Debate Tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
While the current state champions in drama, coached by Jared Griffin, didn’t earn any honors during the event, Lucky Tiglao (senior), Dee Melin (junior), Mary Grace Enriquez (junior) and Jillian Dorner (freshman) competed in three different events and learned a lot from their experiences.
“I enjoyed having the ability to see what I can do to improve,” Dorner said.
Battling record-high temperatures in Kentucky and severe jet lag, the team competed for three days, performing in multiple rounds in front of multiple judges, and putting their acting chops against the best actors and speakers from around the nation. More than 4,000 high schoolers from around the U.S. competed at the tournament. Each event featured about 250 different competitors.
“It’s not just about the numbers. It’s more for the experience and for improving and learning the craft,” Tiglao said.
And the Shakesbears team is in great company. Some notable Americans who had competed at past national tournaments: Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor and federal judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Josh Gad (who voices Olaf in the Frozen movies), Chadwick Boseman, Stephen Colbert, James Dean, Jordan Peele, Brad Pitt, and even Oprah Winfrey and Bruce Springsteen. Notable Kodiak residents who have also competed at past nationals: local theater director Lissa Woodbury Jensen and current Kodiak Island Borough Assembly member Aimee Williams.
Counted among those names now is Tiglao, who graduated from KHS last month. Tiglao competed as the Alaska entry in dramatic interpretation. He performed a section of the play “Portrait of an Artist as a Filipino,” by Nick Joaquin.
“I enjoyed every single moment I was there, but to be honest, it was tiring. Being afraid, pushing yourself out of your comfort zone, being in a constant state of nervousness, …” Tiglao said.
Tiglao finishes his high school career ranked No. 2 in Alaska in dramatic interpretation.
Melin and Enriquez competed in prose interpretation, performing pieces by Ray Bradbury and Jenny Lawson, respectively. Enriquez is now ranked No. 1 in Alaska in prose, with Melin at No. 2.
“The team has now seen the absolute best-of-the-best in the country, and we came away from the tournament thinking: ‘Oh yeah. We can do that, too,’” Griffin said.
The surprise, last-minute addition to the Shakesbears contingency was Dorner, who was Alaska’s entry for original oratory. Dorner’s speech argued that literacy education for women should be a basic human right. Dorner wasn’t originally slated to attend Nationals, but when the other Alaskan students in front of her dropped out, she stepped up.
“I wasn’t even expecting to make it, so it was a really big honor,” Dorner said.
In order to be invited to the national tournament, competitors needed to place at the top of their events at the state tournament and have enough points accrued with the National Speech and Debate Association. Only 10 students from Alaska competed at Nationals this year; Kodiak comprised nearly half of that group.
“It really is a huge deal for Kodiak to have four national qualifiers,” said Katie Oliver, a Kodiak Island Borough School District Board of Education board member. “It’s basically four state champions. That was a huge accomplishment for them.”
New Kodiak High School Principal Joyce Blair accompanied the team to Kentucky. She has traveled with sports teams but this was different, she said at a recent Board of Education meeting.
“Here you are up and out the door at 7:30 or 7:45 a.m., and you are not back until that evening,” she said. “Students are competing all day long, and Jared is some place else judging. It is so interesting and so intense. I learned so much. It was a great experience.”
Even though the Shakesbears didn’t win any awards at Nationals, they were able to perform well enough to secure the No. 1 ranking among Alaska high schools for speech and drama. And with losing only one senior this year — Tiglao — the team is poised to maintain its top-ranked status for the 2022-23 season.
“It’s amazing that only being a club for about four years, we’ve gotten to No. 1 and it just shows that having a coach as great as Jared, and with the talent we have right now, we can do some pretty amazing things,” Dorner said.
