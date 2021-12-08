The Kodiak Island Borough will use funding from two different sources to help two of Kodiak’s charities that support homelessness efforts.
Interim Borough Manager Dave Conrad provided the information during his manager’s report at Thursday’s regular meeting, a few weeks after a call was made for increased assistance from both the Salvation Army Kodiak Corps and Brother Francis Shelter.
“The Health and Equitable Communities MOA announced that another $11,543 is available to Kodiak and is aimed directly at the homeless populations,” Conrad said.
The amount will support the Brother Francis Shelter, which operates Kodiak’s homeless shelter, in its COVID-19 response to assist with any “necessary detection, prevention, mitigation, isolation or wrap-around services,” according to Conrad’s report.
The funding comes with stipulations to document and report the use of the money.
To match funding to Brother Francis Shelter, Conrad said borough staff will provide the Assembly with a resolution to provide $12,000 from the borough’s remaining American Rescue Act Plan money to the Salvation Army’s food bank program.
“We are hoping to send it to the Salvation Army in an attempt to help a little bit for feeding folks here in Kodiak during the winter months,” Conrad said. Like money allocated to Brother Francis, reporting and documentation would be required.
At a recent meeting, Salvation Army Major Dave Davis underscored the need for additional resources in Kodiak.
“It seems like we are in for a long, cold winter and I’ve already received multiple calls to house people that just don’t fit into my program,” he said.
He added the lack of a detox program and insufficient mental health resources have made it more difficult.
“There’s a safety net that is missing from the island,” Davis said. “I’m thinking that through the Assembly we can garner some suggestions from the community and point us in the right direction to maybe provide that safety net.”
The Salvation Army’s transitional housing program includes 10 beds for men and seven beds for women, according to Davis. But the Salvation Army also maintains a strict, sober environment as a way to help transition its clients into a more stable and sustainable life.
“You have to follow the rules and do your part,” Davis said. “Some of the folks that call just aren’t at that stage of their life yet … there’s got to be a starting ground where they can still be warm and fed and have clean clothes, but I don’t know how to go about that.”
Borough Mayor Bill Roberts said he has heard similar resource concerns from Brother Francis Shelter.
“Monte Hawver from Brother Francis has talked to me about the rising prices of food and trying to get a lot of food for families that sometimes have the only option between eating and paying the rent or bills,” Roberts said.
Brother Francis Shelter provides overnight emergency shelter for Kodiak’s homeless population, as well as an evening meal, a place to shower and laundry facilities, on top of resources for advocacy, employment, housing and mental health.
Roberts also encouraged Kodiak residents with means to donate to food banks and organizations such as the Salvation Army and Brother Francis.
“Brother Francis has also asked if we can look into finding some money to help purchase food cards such as what has been done in the past,” Roberts said. “I think helping the people who really need it would be important.”
Brother Francis has received COVID-19 relief funding in the past to address its homelessness issue. In November 2020, the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation awarded just over $752,000 to Brother Francis Shelter to rehabilitate the shelter’s ventilation system, bathrooms and entry, purchase new laundry and sanitation equipment and provide temporary rental relief to some families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.