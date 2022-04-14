Alaska is now one of 23 states that has announced support for Lt. Col. Jonathan Dunn, a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve Command, in his lawsuit that challenges the Air Force’s denial of his religious exemption for not wanting a COVID vaccine, according to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law.
“Forcing service members to be vaccinated is not legally appropriate because there are less restrictive means for the military to meet its goals short of compelled vaccination for these particular religiously motivated service members,” Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor said in the Wednesday press release.
The Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum on Aug. 9, 2021, which instructed the secretaries of the military departments to undertake full vaccinations of all of its active duty or reserve members under the Department of Defense’s authority, according to a report from the Congressional Research Center.
These states signed an amicus brief — a brief submitted to a court by a party that is not involved in the legal case, which contains relevant insight — to support Dunn on Tuesday.
“The [Biden] Administration’s pandemic response has not been motivated by sound, detached judgements on public health considerations,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in the press release. “The 99.52% denial rate for religious exemptions shows the Administration is advancing political judgements, rather than making sound decisions on health.”
Dunn first filed a lawsuit challenging the Air Force’s denial of his request on Feb. 14, as the press release states. The next day, Dunn was relieved from his command.
Following that, Dunn tried for a preliminary injunction to prohibit the Air Force from taking further actions against him and the same district court denied the motion on Feb. 22, the press release reported. Dunn appealed the case to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which denied Dunn’s motion on April 1.
This is not the first vaccine mandate that the armed forces have had: the Department of Defense requires service members to have 16 other vaccines, in addition to a COVID vaccine. Certain types of immunizations have been required in the U.S. military for over 230 years, according to a 2006 report from the Oxford Academic Epidemiological Reviews.
