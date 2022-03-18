The Alaska House of Representatives passed a bill reforming the state’s marriage statutes to make it easier for tourists to get married and to criminalize the marriage of teens who are 14 and 15.
The original intent behind the bill, which was passed Wednesday, is to make it easier for people to come to Alaska for destination weddings by eliminating a rule requiring couples to have two witnesses in order to get married, according to a news release from the Alaska House Coalition.
“With our unrivaled scenic beauty, Alaska has the potential to be one of the most desired destination wedding states in the nation,” Rep. Matt Claman, D-Anchorage, said in the release. “It’s time to remove unnecessary burdens on the wedding industry so we can welcome more visitors wishing to be married in Alaska.”
Claman sponsored the initial bill.
While reviewing the bill, the Legislature decided to tack on a provision that would repeal the statute which allows teens as young as 14 to be married with parental consent.
“It’s hard to imagine a time when 14 was a reasonable age to marry,” Claman said in the release. “Having carried legislation in the past to deal with the issue, I was pleased to help remove some of the archaic ideas around marriage that still exist in Alaska statute.”
The bill passed the House in a 27-13 vote.
Rep. DeLana Johnson, R-Palmer, was one of the people who voted against this bill.
“People sometimes make decisions at a young age. People sometimes have to work at a young age,” Johnson said to the Associated Press. “Sometimes, people become adults at a young age.”
Johnson’s mother married at age 14, the AP reported.
Between 2016 and 2020, 906 people between the ages of 15 and 19 were married in the state, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services 2020 Vital Statistics report. The DHSS did not report any instances of teens younger than 15 being married during the same timeframe.
If the bill is codified, then the minimum age of marriage in the state will become 16. Anyone under the age of 18 would still need parental consent to be married.
There are nine states in the country that have no minimum age requirements for marriage, so long as a minor has parental consent. Alaska has the lowest minimum age requirement for marriage out of all of the states with codified minimum age requirements.
