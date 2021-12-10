The Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor is one step closer to expanding its buffalo herd. On Wednesday, the House of Representatives approved the Indian Buffalo Management Act, which, if passed in the Senate, will give Alaska Natives and American Indian tribal governments more say in how to manage buffalo herds and habitat plans in their communities.
Right now, the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor owns a buffalo herd on Sitkalidak Island. The herd is managed by unpaid volunteers, but the hope is that with the opportunities provided by the Buffalo Management Act, the tribe can pay their volunteers and provide more meat to their members, herd manager Melissa Berns said.
Unlike many of the tribes in the Lower 48, there is not a historic cultural connection between the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor and bison, but that does not mean that bison are not incredibly important, Berns said.
“It really is all about food security,” she said. “When you’re looking at the food mile, when you’re looking at the cost per pound, you might have a shock effect when you look into the food prices at a Safeway. [The price] doubles at least when you get to rural areas. A lot of time members of our community do not buy those healthy food sources because of the sticker shock. This way we’ll be able to put the food into the hands of our community for free.”
The Intertribal Buffalo Council has been pushing D.C. to pass a law of this kind for more than a decade. The Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor joined the ITBC in 2016, one year after it purchased a buffalo herd. The ITBC helped the tribe figure out how to manage its herd and relocate it to Sitkalidak Island, Berns said.
“... it is our hope for the Intertribal Buffalo Council and the Native American people to start bridging the gap that happened when the bison were taken away,” Berns said. “For [the Alutiiq Tribe of Old Harbor] specifically, it helps us have a deeper connection with our food source.”
The population of bison in the Lower 48 were decimated in the 1800s during the era of Westward expansion, when non-American Indian settlers began moving across the continent.
“The tragic decimation of these iconic animals remains one of the darkest chapters in America’s history,” Young said in a news release. “We must be doing all that we can to reverse the damage done not only to the American buffalo, but to the life of Native peoples across our country.”
This was a bipartisan piece of legislation written by Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, and Rep. Norma Torres, D-California, in March, and sponsored by 13 other legislators in the House of Representatives. In October, Sen. Mike Rounds, R-SD, introduced the companion legislation to the Senate.
The Intertribal Buffalo Council reached Sen. Lisa Murkowski for help getting the Buffalo Management Act through the senate, but for the most part the ITBC has been working from congressmen and women from the Lower 48 that represent American Indians who used to rely on bison for cultural and subsistence reasons, according to Berns.
“We’re super excited that this has passed the house side and we are looking forward to having the senate put this in law,” Cynthia Berns, the vice president of community and external affairs for the Old Harbor Native Corporation, said.
