ARTS, BEATS & FEATS

TODAY
4-7 p.m.: Kodiak History Museum is hosting a Spring Market as part of Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk. Local artists will be set up throughout the galleries. Market admission is free
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.: Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk. These museums and stores will be staying open late: Alutiiq Museum, Sarah Anne Photography, UnCharted Arts & Gifts, Islander Bookshop, Kodiak Island Brewing & Still, The Frame Shop, Double Shovel Cider Kodiak and Kodiak History Museum
6:30 p.m.: Next Step Dance Kodiak presents “Snow White” at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium
SATURDAY
9 a.m.: The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Clean-up Day starts at the Kodiak High School parking lot, where volunteers get assignments and supplies. The Kodiak Lions Club will be serving lunch back at the high school.
10 a.m. to noon: Storytelling Workshop with Sperry Ash (rescheduled)at the Kodiak History Museum, 101 E Marine Way
10 a.m. until the plants are gone: KMXT’s Spring Plant Sale, 1223 W. Kouskov St.
6 p.m.: Next Step Dance Kodiak presents “Snow White” at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium
MAY 13
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Rock’s Children’s Business Fair at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 2932 Mill Bay Road
MAY 20
9:30 a.m.: Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics. Those participating in the 5k run or walk will meet at the high school parking lot. Designed to raise awareness and funds for local athletes with intellectual disabilities
MAY 21
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kodiak Annual Children’s Fair at the Kodiak State Fairgrounds. No cost to attend
MAY 25-29
65th annual Kodiak Crab Festival. https://kodiakcrabfest.com/
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org
Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org
Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348 Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm to 7 pm.
The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sundays.
