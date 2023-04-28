ARTS, BEATS & FEATS
A random collection of what to do in Kodiak this weekend and beyond. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
6-10 p.m.: Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 p.m., 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A
7 p.m.: “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, presented by the Kodiak High School Shakesbears in the middle school commons. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults
Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive
SATURDAY
10 a.m. to noon: Storytelling Workshop with Sperry Ash at the Kodiak History Museum, 101 E Marine Way
10:15 a.m.: Community educational sessions about beekeeping at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Anyone ages 5 and older are able to attend. Ages 5-13 must be accompanied by an adult.
2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, presented by the Kodiak High School Shakesbears in the middle school commons. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults
SUNDAY
3 p.m.: Isle Bells’ Spring Ring with guest conductor David Harris, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium
MONDAY
1 p.m.: Screening of the movie “I Want to Dance with Somebody” at the Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
MAY 5
4-7 p.m.: Kodiak History Museum is hosting a Spring Market as part of May’s First Friday Art Walk. Local artists will be set up throughout the galleries. Market admission is free
MAY 6
9 a.m.: The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s annual Community Clean-up Day starts at the Kodiak High School parking lot, where volunteers get assignments and supplies. The Kodiak Lions Club will be serving lunch back at the high school.
10 a.m. until the plants are gone: KMXT’s Spring Plant Sale, 1223 W. Kouskov St.
MAY 13
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: The Rock’s Children’s Business Fair at St. Mary’s Catholic School, 2932 Mill Bay Road
MAY 21
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Kodiak Annual Children’s Fair at the Kodiak State Fairgrounds. No cost to attend
MAY 25-29
65th annual Kodiak Crab Festival. https://kodiakcrabfest.com/
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums
Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org
Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org
Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348 Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.org
Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 pm to 7 pm.
The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm. Closed Sundays.
