(MOSTLY) INDOORS
TODAY
• 6-10 pm: Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 p.m., 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• 7 p.m.: “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, presented by the Kodiak Middle School Shakesbears in the middle school commons. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults
• Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• All day: Family Photo Drive: Kodiak History Museum is inviting all descendants of Alutiiq/Sugpiaq ancestry to share family photos as part of “Fissions of Native Identity” exhibit. The exhibit starts Saturday and runs through May 20
• Noon: Kodiak Kindness and partners are hosting their Caring For Alaska clean-up. Meet at the Bayside Volunteer Fire Department
•2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, presented by the Kodiak Middle School Shakesbears in the middle school commons. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults.
APRIL 28
• 7 p.m.: “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, presented by the Kodiak High School Shakesbears in the middle school commons. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults
APRIL 29
• 10 a.m.: Storytelling Workshop with Sperry Ash at the Kodiak History Museum
• 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Puffs,” a Harry Potter parody, presented by the Kodiak High School Shakesbears in the middle school commons. Tickets are $5 for students and $15 for adults
APRIL 30
• 3 p.m.: Isle Bells’ Spring Ring with guest conductor David Harris, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium
MAY 5
• 4-7 p.m.: Kodiak History Museum is hosting a Spring Market as part of May’s First Friday Art Walk. Local artists will be set up throughout the galleries. Market admission is free
MAY 6
9 a.m.: The Kodiak Chamber of Commerce’s annual spring clean-up day starts at the Kodiak High School parking lot, where volunteers get assignments and supplies. The Kodiak Lions Club will be serving lunch back at the high school.
