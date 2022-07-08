Last week, the residents of Chignik — a small village 250 miles southwest of Kodiak and the birthplace of Benny Benson — received an influx of sockeye salmon. The fish didn’t come from the Chignik River, but instead they came from the air.
Through the newly launched Fish for Families program — the brainchild of the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association and the Alaska Sustainable Fisheries Trust — 1,000 pounds of freshly caught sockeye from Bristol Bay were delivered by plane to the remote village that has roughly 100 residents. Another shipment of sockeye is headed out in the coming days to Chignik Bay and Chignik Lagoon.
For the fourth straight summer, Chignik is facing a low salmon return, which means subsistence fishing in that area is slow.
“It’s become clear the last couple years that disruptions to our local food system are not going away anytime soon. Climate change is affecting salmon abundance and distribution. We need to build a more resilient seafood supply chain and prioritize local consumption of Alaska’s wild fish,” said Linda Behnken, the Alaska Longline Fishermen’s Association’s executive director. “We hope that this summer’s Fish for Families project can help build the foundation for more community-driven partnerships and a long-term, self-sustaining Alaska seafood distribution system.”
With Bristol Bay expected to have a record-breaking season of more than 75 million sockeye — 30 million have already been caught — fishermen reached out to the association wanting to help. According to Program Director Natalie Sattler, the Fish for Families program came together quickly and is evolving daily.
With support from the Bristol Bay Regional Seafood Development Association, Bristol Bay Native Corp. and Catch Together, ALFA has raised $60,000 for the program. In addition, ALFA hopes to raise another $40,000 through a GoFundme page, Fish For Families 2022. According to the GoFundMe page, every $24 donated is a salmon delivered to a family in need and every $20,000 raised is the distribution of 2,500 pounds of sockeye to a community.
The program will also benefit communities in the Yukon and Kuskokwim River watersheds.
ALFA launched a seafood donation program in 2020 in response to the pandemic. Since then, more than 640,000 pounds of fish have been donated to Alaska and families in the Pacific Northwest. Chignik received 33,000 pounds of sockeye in 2020.
“Our back-to-back low salmon returns have been devastating to Chignik’s communities. Wild salmon has been the backbone of our culture for millennia. Without wild salmon, our cultural identity and our food supply is in jeopardy,” said George Anderson, Chignik Intertribal Coaltion’s president. “The Fish for Families project is a way for us to ensure that we can continue to practice our way of being and instill those values in the next generation.”
This program is not going away. ALFA recently received a grant from the USDA regional food distribution partnership program.
“Our plan is for a long-term sustainable seafood donation program. We have people from all over the state involved to help craft that program,” Sattler said.
