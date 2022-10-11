To the editor, 

In 2013, under the Parnell administration, the State of Alaska passed SB 21, known as the “More Alaskan Production Act.” If you’ve been following the news, we all know this new tax incentive structure did the opposite. Starting in 2014, the first fiscal year this “Hand Out” bill was in effect, Alaska began the largest recession in the States history. Oil production dropped and continues to drop even though our sister states are increasing production, and with that, jobs and revenues. Last year alone, the State of Alaska lost 19.4 million1 (one-fifth of State funding required to operate our ferries) in corporate income tax to Big Oil. You read that right. While our budget is in a deficit and our legislature takes from your PFD to pay for it, they’re giving away millions.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.