A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Whippersnappers Band, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 5 p.m.: Ladies Wine and Nine Event at the Bear Valley Golf Course. $25 for civilians. $20 for military.
— 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 2 p.m and 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
SUNDAY
— 2 p.m and 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
Monday
— 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
TUESDAY
— 10 a.m. to noon: Rain or Shine Playtime at Mill Bay Beach. Back-up location: Berean Baptist Church gym, 1216 Ismailov.
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by Healthy Kodiak. Available for third- to sixth-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Azimuth Point. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location.
— 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 7 p.m.: "The Little Mermaid" at the Orpheum Theater.
JUNE 24
— 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Base Kodiak Color Run & Walk. Signups begin at 11 a.m. at Jewel Beach and the run begins at noon. Tour of the Air Station starts at 3 p.m. All events are open to the public.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
— Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
— Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
— Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
— Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
— Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
— Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
— Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
