A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for seventh- to 12th-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Pillar Mountain. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Whippersnappers Band, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 7 p.m.: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Learn to Survive: Lost in the Woods training for kids at Camp Mueller. Sponsored by the Civil Air Patrol squadron. Free for kids ages 7-14.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
SUNDAY
— 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Kodiak Bear Town Market of 2023 at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 E. Rezanoff Drive.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St.
MONDAY
— Noon to 1 p.m.: Stan & Nita Nelson annual picnic, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
FOURTH OF JULY
— 9:30 a.m.: City of Kodiak’s annual 4th of July 10k walk/run. Pre-register for the free event is at the Teen Center. Course starts at the Armory.
— 11 a.m.: Annual Fourth of July parade in Kodiak sponsored by American Legion Post 17. Starting at 9 a.m. the spit will be closed for the staging of participants. The parade will start from the spit, go left on Marine Way, right on Rezanof Drive, right on Center Street, right to Mission Road and back to the spit.
— Starts at noon: Annual Chiniak 4th of July Celebration and Parade. Potluck starts at noon at the Chiniak Library. Parade starts at 2 p.m.
— Noon: 4th of July Red, White and Blue Tournament at Bear Valley Golf Course. $25 per person plus green fees as part of a two-person team scramble format.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
— Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
— Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org
— Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
— Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
— Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
— Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
— Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
