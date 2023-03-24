A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
CHASE YOUR TRAIL
Monashka Mountain Trail
Length: 4.4 miles: Elevation gain: 1,883 feet: Route type: Out and back
This moderate trail near Kodiak has scenic views. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, on average it takes 3 hours and 15 minutes to complete. This trail is great for hiking, and it’s unlikely you’ll encounter many other people while exploring.
COME OUT OF THE COLD
TODAY
• 3 p.m.: Escape Room at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Event is free. Save your space: 907-486-8686
• 6-10 p.m.: Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 p.m., 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• 7 p.m.: “Shakesbears Showcase” in the Auditorium Drama Pod at Kodiak High School. Tickets are $10.
• 7 p.m. weekdays, “Cocaine Bear” showing at Orpheum Theater, 102 Center St. Rated R Comedy/Thriller, 1 hour 35 minutes.
• Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• 9:30 a.m.: Polar Immersion Group meets at Gibson Cove off Gibson Cove Road. Free. Discover the benefits of cold-water immersion. Meets every Saturday at sunrise.
• 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Save your space: 907-486-8686
• 11:30 a.m.: Free nutrition classes at Kodiak Athletic Club. Offered by owner/longtime competitive body builder Lindsay Knight, 3689 E. Rezanof Drive.
• Noon to 3 p.m: Pick-up time for local fish and produce at Kodiak Harvest, 1420 Selig St.
• 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “Cocaine Bear” showing at Orpheum Theater, 102 Center St. Rated R Comedy/Thriller, 1 hour 35 minutes.
• 2 p.m.: Kodiak Balalaika Band at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Free.
• 7 p.m.: “Shakesbears Showcase” in the Auditorium Drama Pod at Kodiak High School. Tickets are $10.
MONDAY
• Closed all day: Senior Citizens Center and Island Cove Adult Day in observance of Seward’s Day
TUESDAY
• 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.: Escape Room at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Save your space: 907-486-8686
• 6 p.m., Dinner and a Movie featuring the film “A Man Called Otto” at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
APRIL 15
7 p.m.: Galley Tables storytelling April event: Fools Rush In. St. Mary’s Gym, 2932 Mill Bay Road.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums.
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 p.m.
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 p.m. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.