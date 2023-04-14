A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
(MOSTLY) INDOORS
TODAY
• 3 p.m.: Escape Room at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. Event is free. Save your space: 907-486-8686
• 6-10 p.m.: Game night at Grand Slam, 6-10 p.m., 1420 Mill Bay Road, Suite A.
• Every Friday night the band “Under the Moose” performs at the Best Western Kodiak Inn, 236 W. Rezanof Drive.
SATURDAY
• 1 p.m.: Psanky Egg Decoration (Ukrainian Egg Dying) at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way
• 7 p.m.: Galley Tables storytelling April event: Fools Rush In. St. Mary’s Gym, 2932 Mill Bay Road
WEDNESDAY
• 6 p.m.: Writers Group at the Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way
APRIL 29
• 10 a.m.: Storytelling Workshop with Sperry Ash at the Kodiak History Museum
APRIL 30
• 3 p.m.: Isle Bells’ Spring Ring with guest conductor David Harris, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Take advantage of Kodiak’s local museums.
• Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiqmuseum.org or alutiqumuseum.org Open Tuesday-Saturday 12-4 p.m.
• Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email: manager@kodiakhistorymuseum.org or kodiakhistorymuseum.org Weekend hours: Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
• Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
• Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone 907.486.0348 Open Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Email: info@kodiakmaritimemuseum.org or kodiakmaritimemuseum.
• Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
• Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
• Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 p.m. Phone 907.487.2626
• New Sunday hours for Kodiak College Library, 117 Benny Benson Drive, Benny Benson Building. Open 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
• The Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way. 907-486-8686 Weekend hours Fridays and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays.
