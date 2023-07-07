A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Alutiiq Museum is giving away copies of local Alutiiq artist Hanna Sholl’s new coloring book, and she will be signing copies of the book today at the times listed here.
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk is being hosted by Double Shovel Cider Kodiak. The July artist of the month features the metal work of Mark Witteveen.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
SUNDAY
— Noon: Informational meeting to learn more about the ABA Summer Recharge at A Balanced Approach, 3833 E. Rezanof Drive.
MONDAY
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Watch “Forever My Girl” at Kodiak Senior Center lounge, 302 Erskine Ave.
TUESDAY
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Weekly Explore the Rock hikes, sponsored by KANA. Available for third- through sixth-graders. Meet at 3400 Rezanof Drive. Hike location: Pyramid Seismic Trail. Charter bus will transport kids to each hike location. Hikes are free but pre-registration is required: healthykodiak.net/etr
— 10 a.m. to noon: Rain or Shine Playtime at North Star Elementary playground sponsored by Berean Baptist Church. The Berean Baptist Church gym will be the backup location in case of rain.
— 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Elder Coffee Tea Hour at the Koniag Conference Area, 194 Alimaq Drive. Refreshments will be served and there is a crochet lesson by Marti Murray. Call Cassie Keplinger at 907.942.6374 if you need transportation.
— 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— Noon: Participate in a staff-guided walk at the KANA Wellness Center, 3400 E. Rezanof Dr. Choose a 1- or 2-mile option based on your fitness level.
— 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Cards and games, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
THURSDAY
— 3 p.m.: Escape Room, Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
LOCAL MUSEUMS
Alutiiq Museum, 215 Mission Road. Phone: 844.425.8844 Email: info@alutiiqmuseum.org or alutiiqmuseum.org/ Open: Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday noon to 4 p.m.
Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Phone: 907-486-5920 Email:
Kodiak Arts Council, 917 E. Rezanof. Email: Kodiakartscouncil@gmail.com or kodiakarts.org
Kodiak Maritime Museum, 500 Alimaq Drive, Trident Way. Phone: 907.486.0348
Kodiak Military History Museum, Miller’s Point, Abercrombie. Phone: 907.486.7015 Email: jbs@kadiak.org or kadiak.org
Kodiak Fisheries Research Center, 301 Research Court. Open Thursdays and Fridays, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Phone: 907.486.9343
Kodiak National Wildlife Refuge, 402 Center Ave. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Noon to 4 pm. Phone 907.487.2626
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.