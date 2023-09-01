A random collection of what there is to do in Kodiak. Send your ideas and information to Publisher Kevin Bumgarner via email at kevin@kodiakdailymirror.com
TODAY
— Noon: Trivia at Lunch, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kodiak’s First Friday Art Walk at the Double Shovel Cider Kodiak, Kodiak Island Brewing & Still, Harborside Fly-By and The Frame Shop.
— 6 p.m.: Alaskan Roots and Cowboy Boots dance, Kodiak State Fairgrounds.
— 7 p.m.: “MEG2: The Trench” is showing at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG-13.
SATURDAY
— 10:15 a.m.: Hive Check at Kodiak Public Library, 612 Egan Way.
— 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Kodiak Farmer’s Market at the Kodiak Baptist Mission on Mission Road.
— Noon to 7 p.m.: Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair, Kodiak State Fairgrounds.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “MEG2: The Trench” is showing at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG-13.
SUNDAY
— Noon to 6 p.m.: Kodiak Rodeo and State Fair, Kodiak State Fairgrounds.
— 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: “MEG2: The Trench” is showing at the Orpheum Theatre, 102 Center St. Rated PG-13.
TUESDAY
— 1 p.m.: Introduction to Chinese Art with Janet Bane, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
WEDNESDAY
— 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.: Somatics and Tai Chi with Deb, Kodiak Senior Center, 302 Erskine Ave.
— 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.: Kodiak Elders Coffee Tea Hour, upstairs in the Koniag Conference Area, 194 Alimaq Drive. Call 907.486.7352 for a ride.
SEPT. 8
— 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: KANA’s Elder Story Time, Kodiak Public Library multipurpose room, 612 Egan Way. Open to everyone.
SEPT. 9
— 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Mariah Stapleton Woven Cone Workshop, Kodiak History Museum, 101 E. Marine Way. Workshop is free, but space is limited. Register: 907.486.5917 or curator@kodiakhistorymuseum.org
— Noon: Awards ceremony for the Adjust Your Altitude hiking challenge sponsored by Discover Kodiak will be at Double Shovel Cider at the Y intersection.
— Noon to 8 p.m.: Second-annual Downtown Block Party on the mall. Various nonprofits will have booths for kids and families. Groups will perform and local bands will be present. The entire event is free. Sponsored by the Kodiak Community Foundation and Kodiak Arts Council.
SEPT. 10
— 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.: JOY 2023 Community Choir & Orchestra Concert Auditions, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.
SEPT. 16
9 a.m.: 2023 Let No One Walk Alone suicide prevention awareness and remembrance walk. Sponsored by the Kodiak Area Native Association at Woody Way Field. bit.ly/preventionwalk
SEPT. 20
— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kodiak BearTown Art & Crafts Market at the Best Western.
— 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Kodiak Arts Council annual member meeting, Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, 722 Mill Bay Road.
SEPT. 25
— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kodiak BearTown Art & Crafts Market at the Spit.
SEPT. 26
— 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Kodiak BearTown Art & Crafts Market at the Best Western.
